Top 10 lighthearted K-dramas
A nostalgic journey through friendship and family, blending humor and emotion seamlessly. A heartwarming slice-of-life drama
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A charming mix of romance and comedy with a strong female lead. Watch as love blossoms amidst hilarious and heartwarming situations
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Join a group of doctors and friends as they navigate life's ups and downs with humor, music, and a deep bond
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A sweet tale of self-discovery and love, exploring inner beauty and acceptance. Heartfelt and visually stunning
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A heartwarming story of redemption and second chances, filled with humor and a touch of mystery
My Strange Hero
Image: SBS
A realistic and relatable romantic comedy that explores love, career, and friendship in a refreshing way
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN
A hilarious comedy revolving around three friends running a guesthouse. Full of laughter and feel-good moments
Welcome to Waikiki
Image: JTBC
A beautifully crafted drama dealing with mental health, love, and friendship. Emotionally resonant with a stellar cast
It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
A delightful romantic comedy about a fangirl's secret life and the charming museum director who discovers it
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Based on a popular webcomic, this sitcom-style series offers endless laughs with its quirky characters and hilarious situations
The Sound of Your Heart
Image: KBS2