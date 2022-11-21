Heading 3

Top 10 looks of
Im Soo Hyang

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Her fabulous figure has been a definite addition to her charms.

Stunner

Image: News1

Image: News1

Simple

She can manage to pull off most outfits with grace.

Image: News1

On days that she tries out something new, she hits it out of the park just as well.

Challenging

Image: News1

Her monochrome picks make her look very dreamy.

Angelic

Image: News1

Pink seems to be her colour, making her stand out.

Cute

Image: News1

She can glisten in her outfits and make her fans go gaga.

Glowing

Image: News1

Sporty

At the same time, she can carry a toned down look very fabulously.

Two toned hair has never worked this well before.

Bold

Image: News1

Image: News1

The red heels definitely make you pull away from an otherwise standard look.

Pop

Image: News1

Bangs seem to be a clear winner for her.

Up-do

