 Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

December 24, 2023

Top 10 Love quotes from Hollywood films 

You complete me

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Image: IMDB

I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you

Image: IMDb 

Dirty Dancing (1987)

I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible

Image: IMDb 

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

So it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be really hard, and we're gonna have to work at this every day. But I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. You and me. Every day

Image: IMDb 

The Notebook (2004)

People do fall in love. People do belong to each other, because that's the only chance that anyone's got for true happiness

Image: IMDb 

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

I'd rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you

Image: IMDb 

Pocahontas (1995)

I wish I knew how to quit you

Image: IMDb 

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Our love is like the wind. I can't see it, but I can feel it

Image: IMDb 

A Walk to Remember (2002)

My love, I cannot tell you how thankful I am for our little infinity. I wouldn't trade it for the world. You gave me a forever within the numbered days, and I'm grateful

Image: IMDb 

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

I want the fairy tale

Image: IMDb 

Pretty Woman(1990)

