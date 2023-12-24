Heading 3
Top 10 Love quotes from Hollywood films
You complete me
Jerry Maguire (1996)
I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you
Dirty Dancing (1987)
I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
So it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be really hard, and we're gonna have to work at this every day. But I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. You and me. Every day
The Notebook (2004)
People do fall in love. People do belong to each other, because that's the only chance that anyone's got for true happiness
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
I'd rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you
Pocahontas (1995)
I wish I knew how to quit you
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Our love is like the wind. I can't see it, but I can feel it
A Walk to Remember (2002)
My love, I cannot tell you how thankful I am for our little infinity. I wouldn't trade it for the world. You gave me a forever within the numbered days, and I'm grateful
The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
I want the fairy tale
Pretty Woman(1990)
