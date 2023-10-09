Heading 3
Top 10 love stories of Big Boss house
The couple met each other on the set of Bigg Boss OTT. Although they are quite private about their romance, from their dinner dates and outings it isn't hard to determine their strong bond
Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat
Image Source: Raqesh Bapat’s Instagram
How can we forget their tragic tale? Along with the magnificent trophy of Bigg Boss 13, the late actor also conquered the heart of Shehnaaz. Unfortunately, their union was extremely brief
Sidharth Sukla and Shehnaaz Gill
Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
One of the most popular and loved couples on social media, they fell in love on the set of Bigg Boss 15
Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra
Image Source: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Despite being friends for a long time, the couple adorably confessed their feelings to each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 14
Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni
Image Source: Aly Goni’s Instagram
Met on the set of BB 15 the couple is still going strong and is seen supporting each other on numerous occasions
Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz
Image Source: Asim Riaz’s Instagram
Known as the King of Reality Shows, Prince met his future wife Yuvika in the house of Bigg Boss 8
Yuvika Chaudhary And Prince Narula
Image Source: Prince Narula’s Instagram
On the set of BB8, they fell in love, unlike others they continued their relationship even after the show ended. However, their relationship ended in 2016
Karishma Tanna And Upen Patel
Image Source: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram
From becoming the most popular couple on Bigg Boss 7 house to having a speedy ending after the show, this ex-couple can't be extracted from our hearts
Image Source: Gauahar Khan’s Instagram
Gauahar Khan And Kushal Tandon
The former couple fell head over heel with each other on the set of Bigg Boss Season 4
Image Source: Ashmit Patel’s Instagram
Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel
Tanishaa confessed her feelings to the actor on the house Bigg Boss 7, but they soon called it quits after the show ended
Image Source: Tanishaa Mukerji’s Instagram
Tanishaa Mukerji And Armaan Kohli
