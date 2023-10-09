Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

09 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 love stories of Big Boss house

The couple met each other on the set of Bigg Boss OTT. Although they are quite private about their romance, from their dinner dates and outings it isn't hard to determine their strong bond

Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat

Image Source: Raqesh Bapat’s  Instagram

How can we forget their tragic tale? Along with the magnificent trophy of Bigg Boss 13, the late actor also conquered the heart of Shehnaaz. Unfortunately, their union was extremely brief 

Sidharth Sukla and Shehnaaz Gill 

Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

One of the most popular and loved couples on social media, they fell in love on the set of Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra

Image Source: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Despite being friends for a long time, the couple adorably confessed their feelings to each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni

Image Source: Aly Goni’s Instagram

Met on the set of BB 15 the couple is still going strong and is seen supporting each other on numerous occasions 

Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz

Image Source: Asim Riaz’s Instagram

Known as the King of Reality Shows, Prince met his future wife Yuvika in the house of Bigg Boss 8 

Yuvika Chaudhary And Prince Narula

Image Source: Prince Narula’s Instagram

On the set of BB8, they fell in love, unlike others they continued their relationship even after the show ended. However, their relationship ended in 2016

Karishma Tanna And Upen Patel

Image Source: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram

From becoming the most popular couple on Bigg Boss 7 house to having a speedy ending after the show, this ex-couple can't be extracted from our hearts 

Image Source: Gauahar Khan’s Instagram

Gauahar Khan And Kushal Tandon

The former couple fell head over heel with each other on the set of Bigg Boss Season 4

Image Source: Ashmit Patel’s  Instagram

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel 

Tanishaa confessed her feelings to the actor on the house Bigg Boss 7, but they soon called it quits after the show ended

Image Source: Tanishaa Mukerji’s  Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji And Armaan Kohli

