A man in a huge drug ring, Seo Young Rak played by the brilliant Ryu Jun Yeol, decides to join forces with the police to bring down the ring after his mother who worked in the drug lab is killed in an explosion.
Kwak Jin Bae (Jin Goo) grew up with a lifelong trauma that his family endured during the Gwangju Uprising of 1980. Jin Bae works with victims who share the same desire for revenge to bring his family justice.
Bong Sang Pil played by famous actor Lee Joon Gi had a tragic childhood. He witnessed his mother being murdered, he was kidnapped as well, later fate allowed him to escape to the safety of his gangster uncle.
Vincenzo became the mafia’s consigliere and is Don Fabio’s right-hand man after whose death, his son betrays Vincenzo. Vincenzo flees back to South Korea only to find his secret vault full of gold illegally seized by Babel Group.
Sun Woo (Lee Byung Hun) is given the task of tailing the boss’s girlfriend since she was suspected of having an affair, only to find himself falling in love with her and genuinely wishing her freedom from the seedy lifestyle as the mob boss’s girlfriend.
The show is based on a girl named Yoon Ji Woo played by talented Han So Hee who joins a gang to avenge her father’s death and then becomes the gang’s mole inside the police force.
Sang Ho played by Jung Kyung Ho does not drink or smoke and has never broken the laws because of his dream to join the military. But when it comes to his friends, Sang Ho throws everything behind him and seeks revenge.
Byung Doo, played by the brilliant Jo In Sung needed money and dreams for a better future, which led him to a dead-end route. He can not go back to the petty gangster he was before, he is now stuck in jobs and involved in tons of secrets.
The only man who fits perfectly in any role, be it a teacher or a father. In this show, we can see his character Park Woong Cheol (Ma Dong Seok) is very loyal to his boss and gang, he fights brutally and his tough side intertwines in adorable harmony.
Hyun Soo (Yoon Hyun Min) is a gangster who unknowingly finds himself on a certain path and didn't have reasons to change. That path bought him money, women, and friendship. He became a gangster not because he wanted it but because he happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time
