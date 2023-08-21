Top 10 male characters penned by women 

The understated Amol from Chhapaak, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, fell naturally in love with Malti and not out of sheer pity. He was also her constant source of support
Amol
Image: IMDB
Farhan Akhtar’s character in Dil Dhadakne Do was very short yet impactful. The scene where he teaches Rahul Bose’s character a lesson or two about equality defines his beautiful side. It was written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar
Sunny Gill
Image: IMDB
Played by Fawad Khan in Kapoor and Sons, a homosexual who undergoes several emotional episodes and portrays himself as a 'Perfect beta'. His complex yet vulnerable character was written by Ayesha Devitre Dhillon alongwith Shakun Batra
Rahul Kapoor
Image: IMDB
Rana's character from Piku is very supportive. He never criticizes her or asks her to change for the better; instead, he supports her choices like a good friend and accepts her for who she is. The character was written by Juhi Chaturvedi
Rana Chaudhary
Image: IMDB
Vicky Kaushal played the character of Iqbal in the film. He is portrayed as a complex character with conflicting emotions and beliefs, which makes his interactions with Sehmat all the more intense and emotional. It was written by Bhavani Iyer and Meghna Gulzar
Iqbal Syed
Image: IMDB
With Danish Walia's high emotional intelligence and unconditional love and care for people around him, everyone would love to have a friend like him. The character was played by Varun Dhawan on screen and penned by Juhi Chaturvedi
Danish Walia
Image: IMDB
The Gully Boy duo of MC Sher and Murad shared a genuine friendship devoid of toxic masculinity. These characters were yet again penned by Zoya Akhtar and Reena Kagti
MC & Murad
Image: IMDB
Shah Rukh Khan's character Dr. Jahangir Khan received much love in Dear Zindagi. He often called himself 'Jug', sometimes to sound cooler and other times to connect with his patients. This beautiful character was written by Gauri Shinde
Dr. Jehangir Khan
Image: IMDB
The largely invisible and heartbreakingly alone Shutu was a portrait of innocence in Konkona Sen Sharma's Death In The Gunj, something that is rarely seen in male characters
Shutu
Image: IMDB
In Hindi Medium, written by Zeenat Lakhani, Raj was a doting husband and father who really goes out of his way to make his wife and daughter happy. What made him stand out, however, was just how self-aware he was