Pujya Doss

april 05, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 male K-drama actors to check out on ‘gram

The "ASTRO" heartthrob and actor, Cha EunWoo's Instagram is a visual delight, showcasing his charm and talent

Image: Cha EunWoo’s official instagram

Cha EunWoo

Known for his captivating roles, Lee JongSuk shares glimpses of his versatile career and stylish life

Image: Lee JongSuk’s official instagram

Lee JongSuk

Action star Ji ChangWook's Instagram offers a mix of adventure, fashion, and charismatic moments

Ji ChangWook

Image: Ji ChangWook’s official instagram

Follow Park SeoJun for a dose of humor, heartwarming moments, and his journey from humble beginnings to stardom

Park SeoJun

Image: Park SeoJun’s official instagram

Dive into Nam JooHyuk's world, where he shares his modeling, acting, and personal adventures

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: Nam Joo Hyuk’s official instagram

Rising star Hwang InYoup's Instagram exudes youthful energy and showcases his growing prominence in the industry

Hwang InYoup 

Image: Hwang InYoup ’s official instagram

The charismatic Lee DongWook's feed offers a glimpse into his actor's life and his affable personalityImage

Lee DongWook

Image: Lee DongWook’s official instagram

Explore Song Kang's charming world filled with acting snippets, fashion inspiration, and travel adventures

Song Kang

Image: Song Kang’s official instagram

A K-drama veteran, Kim SooHyun's Instagram shares his diverse roles, philanthropy, and memorable moments

Kim SooHyun

Image: Kim SooHyun’s official Instagram

Actor and singer Ahn HyoSeop's Instagram reflects his musical and acting talents, coupled with his vibrant personality

Ahn HyoSeop

Image: Ahn HyoSeop’s official instagram

