Top 10 male K-pop dancers to know
J-Hope's sharp, energetic dance moves and flawless execution make him a standout performer, known for his captivating stage presence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope
Taemin's fluid, expressive dance style and innovative choreography have set new standards in K-pop, making him a dance icon
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin
Jimin's graceful, precise dance technique blends contemporary and hip-hop styles, creating mesmerizing performances
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin
Kai's powerful, charismatic dance moves and exceptional versatility make him a leading dancer in K-pop
Kai
Image: SM Entertainment
Ten's smooth, dynamic dance style and impressive flexibility shine in every performance, captivating audiences worldwide
Ten
Image: SM Entertainment
Hoshi's innovative choreography and synchronized dance moves have earned him a reputation as a top-tier dancer
Hoshi
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Taeyong's intense, energetic dance performances and sharp movements make him a standout member of NCT
Taeyong
Image: SM Entertainment
Hyunjin's expressive, powerful dance style and charismatic stage presence make him a fan favorite
Hyunjin
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeonjun's fluid, precise dance moves and strong stage presence highlight his impressive skills and versatility
Yeonjun
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rocky's agile, energetic dance style and strong technique make him a standout performer in ASTRO
Rocky
Image: Fantagio