Top 10 male K-pop heartthrobs
V is an all-around talent, charming audiences with his singing, dancing, and acting. His deep, unique voice and stunning looks make him a standout
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kim Taehyung (V), BTS
Jung Kook, the youngest member, is a superstar in the making. His amazing voice, fantastic dance moves, and athletic prowess shine bright
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook, BTS
Sehun is a captivating performer. With his good looks, incredible dance skills, and a budding acting career, he's a versatile gem
Image: SM Entertainment.
Sehun, EXO
Jin, the eldest member, is a heartwarming presence in BTS. His charming personality, beautiful singing, and love for cooking adds a special touch
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin, BTS
Taemin is a dynamo on stage, wowing the crowd with his mind-blowing dance skills and powerful voice. He's a multi-talented star
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taemin, SHINee
Eun Woo's good looks, soothing voice, and acting skills make him a captivating artist
Image: Fantagio.
Cha Eun-woo, ASTRO
Jaehyun is a versatile idol, captivating with his stunning visuals, impressive dance talents, and a growing acting career
Lee Jae-hyun (Jaehyun), NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment.
Jimin is a dedicated singer, dancer, and performer with a sweet personality and powerful stage presence, making his mark
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Park Ji-min (Jimin), BTS
San is an energetic performer with strong vocals, impressive dance moves, and a deep love for the stage
Choi San, ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Click Here
Ten is a charismatic and talented idol who amazes with his visuals, dance skills, and a wide range of talents
Image: SM Entertainment.
Ten, NCT