Pujya Doss

 October 20, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 male K-pop heartthrobs

 V is an all-around talent, charming audiences with his singing, dancing, and acting. His deep, unique voice and stunning looks make him a standout 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Kim Taehyung (V), BTS

Jung Kook, the youngest member, is a superstar in the making. His amazing voice, fantastic dance moves, and athletic prowess shine bright 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jung Kook, BTS

Sehun is a captivating performer. With his good looks, incredible dance skills, and a budding acting career, he's a versatile gem 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Sehun, EXO

Jin, the eldest member, is a heartwarming presence in BTS. His charming personality, beautiful singing, and love for cooking adds a special touch 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin, BTS

Taemin is a dynamo on stage, wowing the crowd with his mind-blowing dance skills and powerful voice. He's a multi-talented star 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Taemin, SHINee

Eun Woo's good looks, soothing voice, and acting skills make him a captivating artist 

Image: Fantagio.

Cha Eun-woo, ASTRO

Jaehyun is a versatile idol, captivating with his stunning visuals, impressive dance talents, and a growing acting career 

Lee Jae-hyun (Jaehyun), NCT 127

Image: SM Entertainment.

Jimin is a dedicated singer, dancer, and performer with a sweet personality and powerful stage presence, making his mark 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Park Ji-min (Jimin), BTS 

San is an energetic performer with strong vocals, impressive dance moves, and a deep love for the stage 

Choi San, ATEEZ

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

Ten is a charismatic and talented idol who amazes with his visuals, dance skills, and a wide range of talents 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Ten, NCT

