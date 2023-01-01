Top 10 Male Stylish K-pop Idols in 2023
V is known for his versatile and eclectic style, which he often pairs with unique and eye-catching accessories. He is also known for his love of gender-fluid fashion
Image: BIG HITMUSIC
V (BTS)
Jungkook has a cool and casual style, which he often pairs with streetwear and sneakers. He is also known for his love of sports and fitness
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Mingyu has a sophisticated and preppy style, which he often pairs with designer pieces. He is also known for his love of vintage fashion
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Cha Eunwoo has a clean-cut and princely style, which he often pairs with classic pieces. He is also known for his love of Korean traditional clothing
Image: Fantagio Entertainment
Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO)
Jaehyun has a smart and casual style, which he often pairs with designer pieces. He is also known for his love of minimalist fashion
Jaehyun (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
Haruto (TREASURE)
Image: YG Entertainment
Haruto has a trendy and edgy style, which he often pairs with streetwear and designer pieces. He is also known for his love of accessories
Yeonjun has a bold and experimental style, which he often pairs with futuristic and eye-catching pieces. He is also known for his love of gender-fluid fashion
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT)
Beomgyu has a fresh and youthful style, which he often pairs with bright colors and patterns. He is also known for his love of vintage fashion
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Beomgyu (TXT)
Taeyong has a versatile and eclectic style, which he often pairs with unique and eye-catching pieces. He is also known for his love of streetwear and hip-hop fashion
Taeyong (NCT Taeyong)
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai has a stylish and trendy style, which he often pairs with designer pieces. He is also known for his love of performance fashion
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai (EXO)