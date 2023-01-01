Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 20, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Male Stylish K-pop Idols in 2023

V is known for his versatile and eclectic style, which he often pairs with unique and eye-catching accessories. He is also known for his love of gender-fluid fashion

Image: BIG HITMUSIC

 V (BTS)

Jungkook has a cool and casual style, which he often pairs with streetwear and sneakers. He is also known for his love of sports and fitness

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Jungkook (BTS) 

Mingyu has a sophisticated and preppy style, which he often pairs with designer pieces. He is also known for his love of vintage fashion

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Cha Eunwoo has a clean-cut and princely style, which he often pairs with classic pieces. He is also known for his love of Korean traditional clothing

Image: Fantagio Entertainment

Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO)

Jaehyun has a smart and casual style, which he often pairs with designer pieces. He is also known for his love of minimalist fashion

Jaehyun (NCT)

Image: SM Entertainment

Haruto (TREASURE)

Image: YG Entertainment

Haruto has a trendy and edgy style, which he often pairs with streetwear and designer pieces. He is also known for his love of accessories

Yeonjun has a bold and experimental style, which he often pairs with futuristic and eye-catching pieces. He is also known for his love of gender-fluid fashion

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Yeonjun (TXT)

Beomgyu has a fresh and youthful style, which he often pairs with bright colors and patterns. He is also known for his love of vintage fashion

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Beomgyu (TXT)

Taeyong has a versatile and eclectic style, which he often pairs with unique and eye-catching pieces. He is also known for his love of streetwear and hip-hop fashion

Taeyong (NCT Taeyong)

Image: SM Entertainment

Kai has a stylish and trendy style, which he often pairs with designer pieces. He is also known for his love of performance fashion

Image: SM Entertainment

Kai (EXO)

