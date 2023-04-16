APRIL 16, 2023

Heading 3

Top 10 Mani Ratnam movies for beginners

A crime and drama thriller available on OTT platform Amazon Prime

Nayakan

A beautiful Tamil romantic drama of a free spirited girl Divya who questions arranged marriages and has her own opinions and is not afraid to speak her mind

Mouna Ragam

1992 Indian Tamil-language romantic thriller film which gained popularity in India as well as overseas

Roja

Starring R Madhavan and Shalini, this romantic musical drama is still fresh in people's minds 

Alaipayuthey

Thalapathi

Thalapathi (1992) is a gangster drama led by Rajinikanth that revolved around love story, friendship and family bonding 

A beautiful love story highlighting the Hindu-Muslim riots, the film was  largely favored by the audience

Bombay

Dil Se is a film with a great love story, with memorable characters and music. It is available on Netflix , Amazon & YouTube

Dil Se..

Guru is a 2007 Indian film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani, an Indian businessman who is the founder of Reliance Industries

Guru

A movie ahead of its time, both the Tamil and Hindi versions are worth appreciating

Yuva

A timeless melancholic masterpiece with perfect cinematography and screenplay

Gitanjali

