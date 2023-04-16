APRIL 16, 2023
Top 10 Mani Ratnam movies for beginners
Image Source: IMDb
A crime and drama thriller available on OTT platform Amazon Prime
Nayakan
Image Source: IMDb
A beautiful Tamil romantic drama of a free spirited girl Divya who questions arranged marriages and has her own opinions and is not afraid to speak her mind
Mouna Ragam
1992 Indian Tamil-language romantic thriller film which gained popularity in India as well as overseas
Image Source: IMDb
Roja
Starring R Madhavan and Shalini, this romantic musical drama is still fresh in people's minds
Image Source: IMDb
Alaipayuthey
Image Source: IMDb
Thalapathi
Thalapathi (1992) is a gangster drama led by Rajinikanth that revolved around love story, friendship and family bonding
A beautiful love story highlighting the Hindu-Muslim riots, the film was largely favored by the audience
Image Source: IMDb
Bombay
Dil Se is a film with a great love story, with memorable characters and music. It is available on Netflix , Amazon & YouTube
Image Source: IMDb
Dil Se..
Guru is a 2007 Indian film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani, an Indian businessman who is the founder of Reliance Industries
Image Source: IMDb
Guru
A movie ahead of its time, both the Tamil and Hindi versions are worth appreciating
Image Source: IMDb
Yuva
A timeless melancholic masterpiece with perfect cinematography and screenplay
Image Source: IMDb
Gitanjali
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.