Pujya Doss

august 30, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Mecial K-dramas to check out

A skilled surgeon mentors younger doctors while a romance blossoms amidst the hospital's challenges

Doctor Romantic 

Image:  SBS

The lives of five doctors turned friends are intertwined as they work together in a hospital

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

A divorced couple unexpectedly reunites as interns in the same hospital, leading to comedic situations 

Emergency Couple 

Image: tvN

A young autistic savant overcomes challenges to become a skilled pediatric surgeon 

Good Doctor 

Image: KBS2

The second season continues the story of dedicated doctors and their struggles in the medical field 

Dr. Romantic 2 

Image: SBS

The conflicts between doctors, administrators, and patients unveil the intricacies of a hospital's inner workings 

Life 

Image: JTBC

The journey of cardiothoracic surgeons battling medical and personal obstacles while striving for success 

Image: SBS

Heart Surgeons 

A medical student seeks revenge on the corrupt hospital that caused his father's death 

Image: tvN

Cross 

The lives and challenges of emergency room doctors are explored, blending humor and medical drama 

Golden Time 

Image:  MBC

A medical student chases her dream of becoming a doctor while facing adversities 

Persevere, Goo Hae Ra 

Image: MBC

