Top 10 Mecial K-dramas to check out
A skilled surgeon mentors younger doctors while a romance blossoms amidst the hospital's challenges
Doctor Romantic
Image: SBS
The lives of five doctors turned friends are intertwined as they work together in a hospital
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A divorced couple unexpectedly reunites as interns in the same hospital, leading to comedic situations
Emergency Couple
Image: tvN
A young autistic savant overcomes challenges to become a skilled pediatric surgeon
Good Doctor
Image: KBS2
The second season continues the story of dedicated doctors and their struggles in the medical field
Dr. Romantic 2
Image: SBS
The conflicts between doctors, administrators, and patients unveil the intricacies of a hospital's inner workings
Life
Image: JTBC
The journey of cardiothoracic surgeons battling medical and personal obstacles while striving for success
Image: SBS
Heart Surgeons
A medical student seeks revenge on the corrupt hospital that caused his father's death
Image: tvN
Cross
The lives and challenges of emergency room doctors are explored, blending humor and medical drama
Golden Time
Image: MBC
Click Here
A medical student chases her dream of becoming a doctor while facing adversities
Persevere, Goo Hae Ra
Image: MBC