The show's plot centres on two characters: kind-hearted doctor Ye Jin Woo, who values patient welfare, and hospital president Goo Seung Hyo, who prioritizes profits. Their opposing values create a clash
Life
Source: JTBC
Two doctors start their residency in an ER under the guidance of a trauma specialist. They navigate the complexities of a system full of politics and injustices while learning the true meaning of being a doctor
Golden Time
Source: MBC
Hospital Playlist stands out from other medical K-dramas due to its slice-of-life approach, avoiding the typical melodrama and convoluted plotlines. Instead, the show blends humor, romance, and angst
Hospital Playlist
Source: tvN
This show prioritizes not only romance but also politics, revenge, secret assassinations and medical drama. It follows the journey of a skilled doctor trying to maintain his love and professional life
Doctor Stranger
Source: SBS
An elite team of doctors is on a mission to find breakthrough treatments for diseases with a low survival rate. Despite their medical expertise, they must fight for their patients' well-being
Medical Top Team
Source: MBC
It follows a team of doctors who offer free medical care to rural villages while travelling on a ship. The show's focus is on the detached and cold Song Eun Jae with the kind-hearted Kwak Hyun
Hospital Ship
Source: MBC
D-Day explores the difficulties that arise during a natural disaster. It follows three doctors who temporarily abandon their careers in order to aid the injured, despite the potential risks to their own lives
D-Day
Source: JTBC
Kim Sa Bu returns to teach two new students, Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae, the true meaning of being a doctor. Though skilled, both have personal issues hindering their success and try to overcome them
Dr. Romantic 2
Source: SBS
While it may not have much else to offer, one unique aspect of this drama is its female lead, Yeo Jin, who breaks away from the typical archetype by being a powerful character willing to take on her own family
The Gang Doctor
Source: SBS
It follows the story of a caregiver and a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder who embark on a journey of healing and self-discovery
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
