Pujya Doss

MARCH 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Mellow K-pop Melodies for a Calm Day

BTS's Spring Day is a soothing ballad that feels like a warm embrace, perfect for unwinding and finding solace on a tranquil day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

IU's gentle vocals paired with G-Dragon's rap create a nostalgic journey, painting serene melodies that comfort and uplift the soul

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon): 

DAY6's heartfelt lyrics and melodic guitar harmonies in You Were Beautiful evoke bittersweet emotions, offering solace and reflection

You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

IU's ethereal voice in Through the Night serenades with tender melodies, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its tranquil beauty

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

BTS's Euphoria radiates with dreamy vibes, enveloping listeners in a serene atmosphere of bliss and tranquility

Euphoria by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyang's soulful vocals in Eyes, Nose, Lips convey raw emotions, creating a serene ambiance that resonates deeply with listeners

Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Soyou and BAEKHYUN's duet in Rain embodies a gentle rainfall, offering a soothing melody to calm the mind and soothe the soul

Rain by Soyou (feat. BAEKHYUN): 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Lee Hi's emotive vocals in Breathe provide solace and comfort, delivering a gentle reminder to take a moment for oneself amidst life's chaos

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

Image: AOMG

iKON's poignant lyrics and melodic harmonies in Goodbye Road create a serene journey through emotions, offering solace and reflection

Goodbye Road by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

CHANYEOL and Punch's duet in Stay With Me is a soothing ballad that offers comfort and reassurance, perfect for a calm day

Stay With Me by CHANYEOL (EXO) & Punch: 

Image: SM Entertainment

