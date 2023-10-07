Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 07, 2023
Top 10 Melo K-dramas of 2023
A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child, forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship
Image: JTBC
The Good Bad Mother
A moving and realistic melodrama about three siblings who are trying to find their place in the world and break free from their mundane life
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
Celebrity chronicles the journey of Seo A-ri, who was born rich but is left to do part-time jobs after the family hits rock bottom
Celebrity
Image: NETFLIX
It is a warm and winsome love story between a celebrity math tutor and a golden-hearted single mother running her own store, who wishes the best for her daughter
Crash Course in Romance
Image: tvN
The second season of this popular revenge melodrama follows Moon Dong-eun as she continues to plot her revenge against the people who bullied her in high school
The Glory Part 2
Image: Netflix
A suspenseful and thrilling melodrama about a woman who uncovers a dark secret about her husband's past and must fight to protect her family
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise
Image: tvN
A romantic comedy melodrama about a woman who hates losing to men and a man who hates losing to women. As they compete against each other, they start to develop feelings for each other
Love to Hate You
Image: Netflix
A heartwarming and romantic melodrama about a woman who can remember her past lives and a man who she has been in love with in every lifetime
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
the series revolves around Yeon Bo-ra a famous writer, and dating coach who is known for her expert dating advice. Sadly, her own love life spirals when she finds that her longtime boyfriend is cheating on her
Bo Ra! Deborah
Image: ENA
A romance drama about a semi-human vampire who failed to become a human by a day out of 100 years, and a woman who doesn't have a single human decency, starting to live together and finding true warmth
Heartbeat
Image: KBS2
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.