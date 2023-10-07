Heading 3

Top 10 Melo K-dramas of 2023

A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child, forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship

Image: JTBC

The Good Bad Mother 

A moving and realistic melodrama about three siblings who are trying to find their place in the world and break free from their mundane life

Image: JTBC

My Liberation Notes 

Celebrity chronicles the journey of Seo A-ri, who was born rich but is left to do part-time jobs after the family hits rock bottom

Celebrity 

Image: NETFLIX

It is a warm and winsome love story between a celebrity math tutor and a golden-hearted single mother running her own store, who wishes the best for her daughter

Crash Course in Romance 

Image: tvN

The second season of this popular revenge melodrama follows Moon Dong-eun as she continues to plot her revenge against the people who bullied her in high school

The Glory Part 2

 Image: Netflix

A suspenseful and thrilling melodrama about a woman who uncovers a dark secret about her husband's past and must fight to protect her family

 Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

 Image: tvN

A romantic comedy melodrama about a woman who hates losing to men and a man who hates losing to women. As they compete against each other, they start to develop feelings for each other

Love to Hate You 

Image: Netflix

A heartwarming and romantic melodrama about a woman who can remember her past lives and a man who she has been in love with in every lifetime

See You in My 19th Life

 Image: tvN

the series revolves around Yeon Bo-ra a famous writer, and dating coach who is known for her expert dating advice. Sadly, her own love life spirals when she finds that her longtime boyfriend is cheating on her

Bo Ra! Deborah 

Image: ENA

A romance drama about a semi-human vampire who failed to become a human by a day out of 100 years, and a woman who doesn't have a single human decency, starting to live together and finding true warmth

Heartbeat 

Image: KBS2

