Top 10 Melodramas you can’t miss
Childhood sweethearts face tragic separations and obstacles, testing their enduring love. A timeless tale of love and sacrifice
Image: SBS
Stairway to Heaven
A poignant love story unfolds as childhood friends reunite, facing amnesia and betrayal while searching for lost memories
Image: KBS2
Winter Sonata
Separated siblings unknowingly fall in love, leading to heart-wrenching revelations and sacrifices. A classic tearjerker
Autumn in My Heart
Image: KBS2
A con man falls for a blind heiress, weaving a tale of deception, redemption, and unconditional love
That Winter, The Wind Blows
Image: SBS
Former lovers, separated by tragedy, reunite amidst terminal illness, regret, and reconciliation. A bittersweet journey of love and forgiveness
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: KBS2
A terminally ill man seeks redemption and closure with his birth mother and former lover. Heartrending and soul-stirring
Image: KBS2
Childhood sweethearts reunite as an EMT and a visually impaired woman, overcoming past trauma and finding love
Angel Eyes
Image: SBS
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
Forbidden love blossoms between a woman and her best friend's younger brother, facing societal judgment and family opposition
A forbidden romance unfolds between a talented pianist and an older, married art curator, sparking scandal and passion
Secret Love Affair
Image: JTBC
Former lovers reunite after decades, rekindling their passionate romance amidst past regrets and present challenges
When My Love Blooms
Image: tvN