Top 10 MelOn 1st Day Streams in 2024
Released in January 2024, the song gained a total of 1,552,900 streams in the first 24 hrs. IU’s popularity combined with BTS’ V’s feature in the MV grabbed more attention from fans
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Love Wins All - IU
Yet another one of IU’s songs reaches the 2nd spot with 774,800 streams in the first 24 hrs. It is the artist’s track from her latest album, Winning and the MV features DPR Ian.
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Shopper - IU
The song is one of the pre-releases from IU’s latest album and it gained 717,800 streams on the day of its release. The song also has a music video that gained a total of 5.2 million views
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Holssi - IU
Monster rookies RIIZE grab the fourth spot with their winter single Love 119. It received a total of 648,700 streams in the first 24 hrs of release
Love 119 - RIIZE
Image: SM Entertainment.
The girl group continues to create waves with every release. EASY serves as the title track from their latest album of the name and got a total of 515,100 streams within 24 hrs of release
EASY - LE SSERAFIM
Image: HYBE Entertainment
The b-side track from IU’s album gained 439,600 streams within 24 hrs. It features HYEIN of NewJeans, Joe Won Sun, and Patti Kim
Shh.. - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
I stan U - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
With this track, each song from IU’s new album secures a position in the top 10 most streamed songs on MelOn. It gained 426,300 streams in the first 24 hrs of its release
SEVENTEEN’s WOOZI releases new solo song in the beginning of 2024 which is both written and produced by the artist. With 393,700 streams it grabs the 8th spot on the list
What Kind of Future - SEVENTEEN’s WOOZI
Image: HYBE Entertainment
The girl group released their second studio album called 2 in 2024. The title track Super Lady became an instant hot and got a total of 351,400 streams on the streaming platform
Super Lady - (G)I-DLE
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Another song from the girl’s group album became popular and received a total of 318,200 streams and took the 10th spot on the list. The track also has an official music video
Wife - (G)I-DLE
Image: CUBE Entertainment