Pujya Doss

November 23, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Model worthy
Female K-pop idols

A captivating cat-eyed charmer with a fierce fashion sense that mesmerizes the world

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie Kim (BLACKPINK) 

A graceful beauty with an aura of elegance, captivating audiences with her every move

Image: JYP Entertainment

Suzy Bae (Miss A) 

A porcelain-skinned goddess with a captivating stare, her ethereal beauty transcends all borders

Image: SM Entertainment

Irene (Red Velvet) 

A charismatic fashion icon with a powerful stage presence, her every move exudes confidence and allure

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK) 

A timeless beauty with a heart of gold, her gentle grace and radiant smile light up the world

Image: SM Entertainment

Yoona (Girls' Generation) 

A bubbly ray of sunshine with an infectious smile, her vibrant energy and infectious laughter spread joy everywhere she goes

Image: SM Entertainment

Joy Park (Red Velvet) 

A graceful swan with an aura of sophistication, her regal beauty and captivating presence command attention

Image: JYP Entertainment

Tzuyu (TWICE) 

A charming beauty with a captivating smile, her warm personality and undeniable charisma radiate warmth and charm

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK) 

A bubbly sweetheart with a contagious smile, her infectious cheer and playful spirit brighten every room she enters

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nayeon (TWICE) 

A mesmerizing beauty with an ethereal aura, her enchanting stage presence and captivating beauty leave audiences spellbound

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sana (TWICE) 

