Top 10 Model worthy
Female K-pop idols
A captivating cat-eyed charmer with a fierce fashion sense that mesmerizes the world
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie Kim (BLACKPINK)
A graceful beauty with an aura of elegance, captivating audiences with her every move
Image: JYP Entertainment
Suzy Bae (Miss A)
A porcelain-skinned goddess with a captivating stare, her ethereal beauty transcends all borders
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene (Red Velvet)
A charismatic fashion icon with a powerful stage presence, her every move exudes confidence and allure
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
A timeless beauty with a heart of gold, her gentle grace and radiant smile light up the world
Image: SM Entertainment
Yoona (Girls' Generation)
A bubbly ray of sunshine with an infectious smile, her vibrant energy and infectious laughter spread joy everywhere she goes
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy Park (Red Velvet)
A graceful swan with an aura of sophistication, her regal beauty and captivating presence command attention
Image: JYP Entertainment
Tzuyu (TWICE)
A charming beauty with a captivating smile, her warm personality and undeniable charisma radiate warmth and charm
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
A bubbly sweetheart with a contagious smile, her infectious cheer and playful spirit brighten every room she enters
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nayeon (TWICE)
A mesmerizing beauty with an ethereal aura, her enchanting stage presence and captivating beauty leave audiences spellbound
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sana (TWICE)