Top 10 MONSTA X songs you need to listen
Shoot Out:
A powerful track with intense beats and a catchy chorus that showcases MONSTA X's fierce energy and charisma
A mesmerizing song with a perfect blend of smooth vocals and strong rap verses, highlighting the group's versatility
Beautiful:
A dynamic track with an addictive melody and compelling storyline, making it a fan-favorite
Dramarama:
An anthem with bold lyrics and a strong beat that demonstrates MONSTA X's confidence and strength
Hero:
A captivating song with an intense beat and a memorable chorus that will leave a lasting impression
Alligator:
A high-energy track with an infectious rhythm and impressive choreography, perfect for any MONSTA X playlist
Follow:
A smooth and catchy song with a mix of strong vocals and rap, showcasing the group's unique sound
Jealousy:
A bold and edgy track with a dark vibe and powerful lyrics, highlighting MONSTA X's distinctive style
Love Killa:
A beautiful song with a heartfelt melody and emotional lyrics, showcasing the group's softer side
Shine Forever:
An energetic and vibrant track with an addictive beat and powerful performance, capturing MONSTA X's dynamic presence
Fantasia:
