Pujya Doss

JULY 06, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 MONSTA X songs you need to listen

Shoot Out: 

A powerful track with intense beats and a catchy chorus that showcases MONSTA X's fierce energy and charisma

A mesmerizing song with a perfect blend of smooth vocals and strong rap verses, highlighting the group's versatility

Beautiful: 

A dynamic track with an addictive melody and compelling storyline, making it a fan-favorite

Dramarama: 

An anthem with bold lyrics and a strong beat that demonstrates MONSTA X's confidence and strength

Hero:

A captivating song with an intense beat and a memorable chorus that will leave a lasting impression

Alligator:

A high-energy track with an infectious rhythm and impressive choreography, perfect for any MONSTA X playlist

Follow:

A smooth and catchy song with a mix of strong vocals and rap, showcasing the group's unique sound

Jealousy:

A bold and edgy track with a dark vibe and powerful lyrics, highlighting MONSTA X's distinctive style

Love Killa: 

A beautiful song with a heartfelt melody and emotional lyrics, showcasing the group's softer side

Shine Forever: 

An energetic and vibrant track with an addictive beat and powerful performance, capturing MONSTA X's dynamic presence

Fantasia: 

