Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Most Addictive K-pop Choruses

An infectious disco-pop chorus combined with BTS's energy resulted in an anthem that swept the world

BTS - Dynamite

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The repetitive yet powerful hook in the chorus has made this track an undeniable earworm

BLACKPINK - Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

Image: YG Entertainment

The catchy "shy shy shy" line became an iconic part of K-Pop culture, solidifying TWICE's appeal

TWICE - Cheer Up

Image: JYP Entertainment

This chorus's rhythmic repetition and vocal harmony established it as an unforgettable ear-catching element

EXO - Call Me Baby

Image: SM Entertainment

The fruit-inspired chorus captured hearts with its vibrant melody and addictive lyrics

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Image: SM Entertainment

The globally recognized chorus, coupled with Psy's signature dance moves, transformed K-pop's reach

PSY - Gangnam Style

Image: YG Entertainment

The repetition of "Sorry, sorry" created an engaging loop that marked the track's iconic impact

Image: Label SJ

Super Junior - Sorry, Sorry

The playful "bboom bboom" hook contributed to Momoland's breakthrough hit

Image: MLD Entertainment

Momoland - Bboom Bboom

IU's impressive vocal range in the chorus, featuring "넌 좋아, 넌 좋아," showcased her unique charm

IU - Good Day

Image: EDAM Entertainment

The powerful and easily memorable chorus helped solidify this track as a K-Pop anthem

BIGBANG - Fantastic Baby

Image: YG Entertainment

