Top 10 Most Addictive K-pop Choruses
An infectious disco-pop chorus combined with BTS's energy resulted in an anthem that swept the world
BTS - Dynamite
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The repetitive yet powerful hook in the chorus has made this track an undeniable earworm
BLACKPINK - Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
Image: YG Entertainment
The catchy "shy shy shy" line became an iconic part of K-Pop culture, solidifying TWICE's appeal
TWICE - Cheer Up
Image: JYP Entertainment
This chorus's rhythmic repetition and vocal harmony established it as an unforgettable ear-catching element
EXO - Call Me Baby
Image: SM Entertainment
The fruit-inspired chorus captured hearts with its vibrant melody and addictive lyrics
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment
The globally recognized chorus, coupled with Psy's signature dance moves, transformed K-pop's reach
PSY - Gangnam Style
Image: YG Entertainment
The repetition of "Sorry, sorry" created an engaging loop that marked the track's iconic impact
Image: Label SJ
Super Junior - Sorry, Sorry
The playful "bboom bboom" hook contributed to Momoland's breakthrough hit
Image: MLD Entertainment
Momoland - Bboom Bboom
IU's impressive vocal range in the chorus, featuring "넌 좋아, 넌 좋아," showcased her unique charm
IU - Good Day
Image: EDAM Entertainment
The powerful and easily memorable chorus helped solidify this track as a K-Pop anthem
BIGBANG - Fantastic Baby
Image: YG Entertainment