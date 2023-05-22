Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

mAY 22, 2023

Top 10 most-educated TV celebs

The Naagin actor is known for being real and unfiltered. She holds a Degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering

Tejasswi Prakash

Image :Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Image : Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

The well known Indian television actress, known for playing Gopi Bahu had pursued fashion designing from NIFT

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Image : Karan Patel’s Instagram

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame has done his college from Mithibai and his post-grad from London School of Arts

Karan Patel

Image : Nia Sharma’s Instagram

The bold and entertaining actor holds a graduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication

Nia Sharma

Image : Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram

The Anupamaa actor holds a degree in Hotel Management

Rupali Ganguly

Image : Ram Kapoor’s Instagram

Ram Kappor is an ace actor known for his stint in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’. He is well learnt and has a Masters Degree in Acting from Los Angeles

Ram Kapoor

Image : Tridha Choudhury’s Instagram

The Dahleez actor who has started making appearances in web shows holds an Honors degree in microbiology

Tridha Choudhury

Image : Ridhima Pandit's Instagram

Ridhima holds a Masters degree in Sociology and a Postgraduate degree in event management

Ridhima Pandit

Image : Kavita Kaushik’s Instagram

The FIR actor who is also well known for her stint in Bigg Boss holds an honors degree in Philosophy

Kavita Kaushik

Image : Karan V Grover’s Instagram

The Udaariyan actor has a degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay and has also done a course in Event Management

Karan V Grover

