mAY 22, 2023
Top 10 most-educated TV celebs
The Naagin actor is known for being real and unfiltered. She holds a Degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering
Tejasswi Prakash
The well known Indian television actress, known for playing Gopi Bahu had pursued fashion designing from NIFT
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame has done his college from Mithibai and his post-grad from London School of Arts
Karan Patel
The bold and entertaining actor holds a graduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication
Nia Sharma
The Anupamaa actor holds a degree in Hotel Management
Rupali Ganguly
Ram Kappor is an ace actor known for his stint in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’. He is well learnt and has a Masters Degree in Acting from Los Angeles
Ram Kapoor
The Dahleez actor who has started making appearances in web shows holds an Honors degree in microbiology
Tridha Choudhury
Ridhima holds a Masters degree in Sociology and a Postgraduate degree in event management
Ridhima Pandit
The FIR actor who is also well known for her stint in Bigg Boss holds an honors degree in Philosophy
Kavita Kaushik
The Udaariyan actor has a degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay and has also done a course in Event Management
Karan V Grover
