Top 10 most followed K-pop artists on Spotify in 2024
With their electrifying beats and heartfelt lyrics, BTS tops Spotify charts, captivating millions with their music and message
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS:
BLACKPINK's fierce energy and infectious tunes dominate Spotify, solidifying their reign as K-pop's leading girl group
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK:
TWICE's catchy melodies and bubbly charm captivate Spotify listeners, making them one of K-pop's most beloved girl groups
TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
V's soulful vocals and captivating presence shine on Spotify, showcasing his versatility as a solo artist
V:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
j-hope's energetic tracks and dynamic performances light up Spotify, earning him a dedicated following as a solo artist
j-hope:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM's introspective lyrics and smooth flow resonate on Spotify, solidifying his position as a respected rapper and artist
RM:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Stray Kids' powerful music and meaningful lyrics captivate Spotify listeners, establishing them as one of K-pop's rising boy groups
Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Agust D's raw emotion and powerful storytelling shine on Spotify, showcasing his talent as a rapper and producer
Agust D:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook's mesmerizing vocals and emotional performances enchant Spotify listeners, highlighting his impact as a soloist
Jung Kook:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SEVENTEEN's dynamic music and captivating performances resonate on Spotify, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's top boy groups
SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment