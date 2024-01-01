Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

april 29, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 most followed K-pop artists on Spotify in 2024

With their electrifying beats and heartfelt lyrics, BTS tops Spotify charts, captivating millions with their music and message

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS: 

BLACKPINK's fierce energy and infectious tunes dominate Spotify, solidifying their reign as K-pop's leading girl group

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's catchy melodies and bubbly charm captivate Spotify listeners, making them one of K-pop's most beloved girl groups

TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

V's soulful vocals and captivating presence shine on Spotify, showcasing his versatility as a solo artist

V: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

j-hope's energetic tracks and dynamic performances light up Spotify, earning him a dedicated following as a solo artist

j-hope: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM's introspective lyrics and smooth flow resonate on Spotify, solidifying his position as a respected rapper and artist

RM: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Stray Kids' powerful music and meaningful lyrics captivate Spotify listeners, establishing them as one of K-pop's rising boy groups

Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Agust D's raw emotion and powerful storytelling shine on Spotify, showcasing his talent as a rapper and producer

Agust D: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jung Kook's mesmerizing vocals and emotional performances enchant Spotify listeners, highlighting his impact as a soloist

Jung Kook: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

SEVENTEEN's dynamic music and captivating performances resonate on Spotify, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's top boy groups

SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here