Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 9, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Most Funniest Male K-pop Idols

The witty leader, RM, seamlessly blends intelligence with humor, making him BTS's resident jokester

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS)

Known for his infectious energy, Jackson's playful antics and humor shine both on and off stage

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

With a charming smile and quick wit, Minho brings laughter effortlessly, making him SHINee's resident funny guy

Image: SM Entertainment.

Minho (SHINee)

Hoshi's dynamic stage presence is matched only by his hilarious personality, making him SEVENTEEN's laughter-inducing performer

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Jin's dad jokes and endearing clumsiness have earned him the title of BTS's worldwide handsome comedian

Jin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope's infectious laughter and cheerful personality light up any room, solidifying his status as BTS's sunshine and entertainer

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

JB's deadpan humor and unexpected comedic timing make him GOT7's hidden gem when it comes to delivering laughs

Image: JYP Entertainment.

JB (GOT7)

Super Junior's Heechul is a master of variety shows, known for his quick wit, sarcasm, and memorable comedic moments

Image: SM Entertainment.

Heechul (Super Junior)

Suga's dry humor and laid-back demeanor make him BTS's cool and collected jokester, surprising fans with unexpected comedic brilliance

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS)

With his mischievous grin and knack for mimicking others, Wooyoung brings chaos and laughter wherever he goes.

Image: KQ Entertainment

Wooyoung (ATEEZ)

