Top 10 Most Funniest Male K-pop Idols
The witty leader, RM, seamlessly blends intelligence with humor, making him BTS's resident jokester
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
Known for his infectious energy, Jackson's playful antics and humor shine both on and off stage
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
With a charming smile and quick wit, Minho brings laughter effortlessly, making him SHINee's resident funny guy
Image: SM Entertainment.
Minho (SHINee)
Hoshi's dynamic stage presence is matched only by his hilarious personality, making him SEVENTEEN's laughter-inducing performer
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Jin's dad jokes and endearing clumsiness have earned him the title of BTS's worldwide handsome comedian
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope's infectious laughter and cheerful personality light up any room, solidifying his status as BTS's sunshine and entertainer
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
JB's deadpan humor and unexpected comedic timing make him GOT7's hidden gem when it comes to delivering laughs
Image: JYP Entertainment.
JB (GOT7)
Super Junior's Heechul is a master of variety shows, known for his quick wit, sarcasm, and memorable comedic moments
Image: SM Entertainment.
Heechul (Super Junior)
Suga's dry humor and laid-back demeanor make him BTS's cool and collected jokester, surprising fans with unexpected comedic brilliance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
Click Here
With his mischievous grin and knack for mimicking others, Wooyoung brings chaos and laughter wherever he goes.
Image: KQ Entertainment
Wooyoung (ATEEZ)