Top 10 most handsome faces in K-pop
With his captivating gaze and charming smile, V exudes ethereal beauty that mesmerizes fans worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kim Taehyung (V):
Jin's visual appeal is undeniable, with his handsome features and confident aura making him a standout in any crowd
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kim Seokjin (Jin):
Known for his boyish charm and striking visuals, Jungkook's captivating presence makes him a heartthrob among K-pop fans
Jeon Jungkook:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Xiumin's soft and delicate features, coupled with his warm smile, give him an irresistible charm that captivates fans' hearts
Kim Min-seok (Xiumin):
Image: SM Entertainment
Eunwoo's flawless visuals and charismatic aura have earned him the title of "face genius," making him a standout in the K-pop industry
Cha Eunwoo:
Image: Fantagio
Taeyong's captivating gaze and sculpted features exude a unique charm, captivating fans with his magnetic presence on and off stage
Lee Taeyong:
Image: SM Entertainment
With his sharp jawline and piercing gaze, Hyun-joong possesses a timeless beauty that has captivated fans for years
Kim Hyun-joong:
Image: Henecia Music
Siwon's classic good looks and charming personality make him a favorite among fans, earning him a spot as one of K-pop's most handsome idols
Choi Siwon:
Image: SM Entertainment
Jaehyun's ethereal visuals and radiant smile make him a visual masterpiece, captivating fans with his undeniable charm and charisma
Jung Jaehyun:
Image: SM Entertainment
DK's infectious smile and warm personality shine through, complementing his handsome features and earning him admiration from fans worldwide
Kim Donghyuk (DK):
Image: YG Entertainment