Top 10 Most Heartwarming Friendships in K-dramas
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
This coming-age-of drama is about five friends growing up together in the same neighborhood. They portrayed one of the most heartwarming and genuine scenes
This drama is about a baseball player who befriends a group of inmates who learn to survive in prison and support each other
Image: tvN
Prison Playbook
This action thriller is about a woman who befriends a fellow member of the drug cartel who learns to trust each other and work together
Image: Netflix
My Name
This is a historic drama happening in Silla with a group of young warriors who create a great brong of brotherhood showing loyalty and care towards each other
Image: KBS2
Hwarang
This unique friendship between Goblin and Grim Reaper after staying together for many years their friendship evolves into a meaningful one
Image: tvN
Goblin
This rom-com talks about the story of four friends who struggle to achieve their dreams showing the most heartwarming and relatable scenes
Image: KBS2
Fight for My Way
This sports drama is about a young woman who wants to be a professional weightlifter and befriends a swimmer to support and learn together
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC TV
This medical drama talks about the life of 5 doctors who are best friends and also work together. It portrays their work life and personal lives perfectly
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
This is a story about a young bar owner who befriends a group of people from different backgrounds to learn and support each other through their journey
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
This is a drama about a man who befriends the local group of revolutionaries and how they all together fought for Korea's independence
Mr. Sunshine
Image: Netflix