Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 most iconic K-pop debuts

Miss A's debut, a dance-pop track challenging judgments with subdued yet powerful vocals and lush harmonies

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Bad Girl, Good Girl - Miss A

NU'EST's anthemic debut, EDM stylings with throbbing bass and nostalgic elements

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Face - NU'EST

EXO's powerful debut marked by Gregorian chants, dramatic strings, setting the tone for their future work

MAMA - EXO

Image: SM Entertainment.

Girl's Generation's 15-year-old debut focusing on vocals, performance, setting standards for girl groups

Into the New World - Girls' Generation

Image: SM Entertainment.

LOONA's bubbly debut anthem, merging 12 distinct sounds into a joyous, bubblegum pop celebration after a unique solo introduction

Hi High - LOONA

Image: Blockberry Creative.

Twice's sweet debut with a zombie twist. Nine members sing about true love in a catchy, saccharine melody

Like Ooh-Ahh - Twice

Image: JYP Entertainment.

IVE's explosive debut plays with tempo, and vocals, building from a sparse start to a vibrant chorus

Eleven - IVE

Image: Swing Entertainment.

NCT's lush, bass-driven debut marked diverse K-pop journey beginnings

The 7th Sense - NCT

Image: SM Entertainment.

BTS' hip-hop-focused debut challenging societal expectations, driven by rap line, social commentary on youth aspirations

No More Dream - BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

SuperM's successful, unique debut blending jumping, popping, featuring idols from SM Entertainment groups

Jopping - SuperM

Image: SM Entertainment.

