Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 28, 2023
Top 10 most impactful directors of 2023
The direction of Sidharth Anand in Pathaan resulted in a gripping actioner that turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year
Siddharth Anand
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
Despite the language barrier, Atlee was able to make history with Jawan at the box office thanks to its engaging storyline and action
Image: Atlee's Instagram
Atlee
Hirani yet again delivered a feel-good comedy entertainer blended with multiple emotions in Dunki
Rajkumar Hirani
Image: RHFilmsofficial's Instagram
Meghna Gulzar once again showcased her exceptional talent in directing with Sam Bahadur, leaving the audience in awe
Meghna Gulzar
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Vanga delved into the toxic relationship between a father and son in Animal, setting the box office on fire
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Marathi director Sameer Vidwans impressed the audience with his direction in Satyaprem Ki Katha
Sameer Vidwans
Image: Sameer Vidwans’ Instagram
Amir Rai proved his craft with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. The movie received a very positive response at the box office
Amir Rai
Image: Amit Rai's Instagram
Years after KJo returned to direction and yet again he amazed the audience with the quirky love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Karan Johar
Image: Karan Johar's Instagram
Maneesh Sharma
Video: YRF's Instagram
Maneesh directed Salman Khan's Tiger 3, proving his potential to be a great action film director in the future
Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 wreaked havoc at the box office! His direction was spot on and it truly took fans down memory lane
Anil Sharma
Image: Anil Sharma's Instagram
