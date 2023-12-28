Heading 3

December 28, 2023

Top 10 most impactful directors of 2023 

The direction of Sidharth Anand in Pathaan resulted in a gripping actioner that turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year 

Siddharth Anand 

Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram 

Despite the language barrier, Atlee was able to make history with Jawan at the box office thanks to its engaging storyline and action 

Image: Atlee's Instagram 

Atlee 

Hirani yet again delivered a feel-good comedy entertainer blended with multiple emotions in Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani

Image: RHFilmsofficial's Instagram 

Meghna Gulzar once again showcased her exceptional talent in directing with Sam Bahadur, leaving the audience in awe

Meghna Gulzar

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

Vanga delved into the toxic relationship between a father and son in Animal, setting the box office on fire

 Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Marathi director Sameer Vidwans impressed the audience with his direction in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Sameer Vidwans 

Image: Sameer Vidwans’ Instagram 

Amir Rai proved his craft with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. The movie received a very positive response at the box office 

Amir Rai

Image: Amit Rai's Instagram 

Years after KJo returned to direction and yet again he amazed the audience with the quirky love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 

Karan Johar 

Image: Karan Johar's Instagram 

Maneesh Sharma

Video: YRF's Instagram 

Maneesh directed Salman Khan's Tiger 3, proving his potential to be a great action film director in the future

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 wreaked havoc at the box office! His direction was spot on and it truly took fans down memory lane

Anil Sharma

Image: Anil Sharma's Instagram 

