Saumya

MARCH 29, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 most influential K-pop acts

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS: BTS’ music captivates with its dynamic blend of genres, powerful lyrics, and infectious energy, resonating deeply with fans worldwide

BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK stands out as one of the most impactful K-pop girl-group, captivating audiences with their powerful music and style

Image:  YG Entertainment

NCT: NCT's music is a fusion of pop, R&B, hip-hop, and EDM, known for its dynamic beats and catchy hooks

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO: EXO's music spans various genres, showcasing catchy melodies, powerful vocals, and intricate choreography that have captivated fans worldwide

Image:  SM Entertainment

TWICE: TWICE is another famous K-pop 9-members girl group known for their infectious songs and vibrant performances

Image: JYP Entertainment

NewJeans: NewJeans emerges as a trailblazing K-pop sensation, blending nostalgic vibes with contemporary flair, captivating audiences worldwide 

Image: ADOR

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet: A captivating K-pop ensemble comprising 5 talented members renowned for their enchanting harmonies and dynamic performances 

SEVENTEEN: An ensemble of 13 exceptionally talented individuals, renowned for their unparalleled synchronization, electrifying performances, and heartfelt, self-produced melodies

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Stray Kids:  A dynamic K-pop group formed in 2017 by JYP Entertainment, known for their energetic performances, powerful rap lines, and meaningful lyrics

Image: JYP Entertainment

MAMAMOO: MAMAMOO is an acclaimed South Korean girl group celebrated for their exceptional vocal prowess, captivating stage presence, and versatile musical repertoire

Image: RBW

