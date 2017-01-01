Top 10 most influential K-pop acts
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS: BTS’ music captivates with its dynamic blend of genres, powerful lyrics, and infectious energy, resonating deeply with fans worldwide
BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK stands out as one of the most impactful K-pop girl-group, captivating audiences with their powerful music and style
Image: YG Entertainment
NCT: NCT's music is a fusion of pop, R&B, hip-hop, and EDM, known for its dynamic beats and catchy hooks
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO: EXO's music spans various genres, showcasing catchy melodies, powerful vocals, and intricate choreography that have captivated fans worldwide
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE: TWICE is another famous K-pop 9-members girl group known for their infectious songs and vibrant performances
Image: JYP Entertainment
NewJeans: NewJeans emerges as a trailblazing K-pop sensation, blending nostalgic vibes with contemporary flair, captivating audiences worldwide
Image: ADOR
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet: A captivating K-pop ensemble comprising 5 talented members renowned for their enchanting harmonies and dynamic performances
SEVENTEEN: An ensemble of 13 exceptionally talented individuals, renowned for their unparalleled synchronization, electrifying performances, and heartfelt, self-produced melodies
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Stray Kids: A dynamic K-pop group formed in 2017 by JYP Entertainment, known for their energetic performances, powerful rap lines, and meaningful lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
MAMAMOO: MAMAMOO is an acclaimed South Korean girl group celebrated for their exceptional vocal prowess, captivating stage presence, and versatile musical repertoire
Image: RBW