Top 10 Most Influential K-pop Groups
Renowned globally, BTS redefined K-pop's international presence with its music, artistry, and impactful messages, earning a massive fanbase called ARMY
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's fierce charisma, catchy tunes, and striking visuals propelled them to global stardom, setting new standards for girl groups
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
EXO's powerful performances and innovative concepts solidified their place as K-pop legends, showcasing SM Entertainment's artistry
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's bubbly charm and addictive music led them to immense popularity, captivating fans worldwide and showcasing JYP Entertainment's prowess
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7's diverse talents, strong fan engagement, and charismatic style positioned them as JYP Entertainment's dynamic powerhouse
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
Pioneers of the Hallyu wave, Super Junior's longevity, and iconic songs have made them a symbol of SM Entertainment's enduring influence
Super Junior
Image: SM Entertainment
As the Nation's Girl Group, Girls' Generation's impact on K-pop's global spread and their hits define SM Entertainment's legacy
Image: SM Entertainment
Girls' Generation
BIGBANG's innovation, versatility, and trend-setting music established YG Entertainment's prominence on the global stage
Image: YG Entertainment
BIGBANG
NCT's unique rotational system and diverse sub-units showcase SM Entertainment's inventive approach to K-pop's evolving landscape
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
MAMAMOO's vocal prowess, musical experimentation, and empowering themes showcase RBW's commitment to fostering distinct talents
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW