Pujya Doss

august 29, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Most Influential K-pop Groups

Renowned globally, BTS redefined K-pop's international presence with its music, artistry, and impactful messages, earning a massive fanbase called ARMY

BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's fierce charisma, catchy tunes, and striking visuals propelled them to global stardom, setting new standards for girl groups

BLACKPINK 

Image: YG Entertainment

EXO's powerful performances and innovative concepts solidified their place as K-pop legends, showcasing SM Entertainment's artistry

EXO 

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's bubbly charm and addictive music led them to immense popularity, captivating fans worldwide and showcasing JYP Entertainment's prowess

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7's diverse talents, strong fan engagement, and charismatic style positioned them as JYP Entertainment's dynamic powerhouse

GOT7 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Pioneers of the Hallyu wave, Super Junior's longevity, and iconic songs have made them a symbol of SM Entertainment's enduring influence

Super Junior

Image: SM Entertainment

As the Nation's Girl Group, Girls' Generation's impact on K-pop's global spread and their hits define SM Entertainment's legacy

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation

BIGBANG's innovation, versatility, and trend-setting music established YG Entertainment's prominence on the global stage

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG 

NCT's unique rotational system and diverse sub-units showcase SM Entertainment's inventive approach to K-pop's evolving landscape

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

MAMAMOO's vocal prowess, musical experimentation, and empowering themes showcase RBW's commitment to fostering distinct talents

MAMAMOO 

Image: RBW

THANKS FOR READING

