Top 10 Most Influential K-pop Idols of All Time
Charismatic leader known for his rap skills, intelligence, and global influence. Part of the mega-successful boy group BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - RM
Versatile vocalist and actor, renowned for his powerful stage presence. A member of EXO, showcasing his talent in both music and acting
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO - Baekhyun
Rapper and dancer, admired for his captivating performances. Leader of NCT 127, his charisma shines on stage
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT - Taeyong
Multi talented artist excelling in singing, rap, and variety shows. A member of GOT7, he's known for his vibrant personality and international appeal
GOT7 - Jackson Wang
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Leader, producer, and talented performer. Known for his involvement in Stray Kids' music production
Stray Kids - Bang Chan
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Angelic visual and lead vocalist in SEVENTEEN. Loved for his charming personality and ethereal looks
SEVENTEEN - Jeonghan
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Actor and idol with striking visuals. Known for his role in "True Beauty" and as a member of ASTRO
ASTRO - Cha Eunwoo
Image: Fantagio.
Leader of TXT, appreciated for his leadership and deep voice. Part of Big Hit Entertainment's rising boy group
TXT - Soobin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Charismatic leader and main dancer of MONSTA X. Renowned for his powerful stage presence and versatility
MONSTA X - Shownu
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Click Here
Leader, rapper, and composer. Known for his unique style and contribution to ATEEZ's music
ATEEZ - Hongjoong
Image: KQ Entertainment.