june 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Most Influential K-pop Idols of All Time

Charismatic leader known for his rap skills, intelligence, and global influence. Part of the mega-successful boy group BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - RM

Versatile vocalist and actor, renowned for his powerful stage presence. A member of EXO, showcasing his talent in both music and acting

Image:  SM Entertainment.

EXO - Baekhyun

Rapper and dancer, admired for his captivating performances. Leader of NCT 127, his charisma shines on stage

Image:  SM Entertainment.

NCT - Taeyong

Multi talented artist excelling in singing, rap, and variety shows. A member of GOT7, he's known for his vibrant personality and international appeal

GOT7 - Jackson Wang

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Leader, producer, and talented performer. Known for his involvement in Stray Kids' music production

Stray Kids - Bang Chan

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Angelic visual and lead vocalist in SEVENTEEN. Loved for his charming personality and ethereal looks

SEVENTEEN - Jeonghan

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Actor and idol with striking visuals. Known for his role in "True Beauty" and as a member of ASTRO

ASTRO - Cha Eunwoo

Image:  Fantagio.

Leader of TXT, appreciated for his leadership and deep voice. Part of Big Hit Entertainment's rising boy group

TXT - Soobin

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Charismatic leader and main dancer of MONSTA X. Renowned for his powerful stage presence and versatility

MONSTA X - Shownu 

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

Leader, rapper, and composer. Known for his unique style and contribution to ATEEZ's music

ATEEZ - Hongjoong 

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

