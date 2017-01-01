Top 10 most-loved covers by K-pop idols
ENHYPEN's versatile cover showcases their talents in rap, dance, and singing, even as rookies. Fans are excited for more performances like this in the future.
Very Good by Block B
Image: ENHYPEN’s Instagram
SEVENTEEN's cover highlights their renowned synchronized dancing, showcasing their remarkable precision. Their performance is truly awe-inspiring.
Wild Eyes by Shinhwa
Image: SEVENTEEN’s Instagram
This BTS cover stands out and fans are adamant about its significance. They view it as a masterpiece that continues to captivate them.
As I Told You by Kim Sung Jae
Image: BTS’ Instagram
This MONSTA X cover revealed a sensual facet of the members, deviating from their usual aggressive musical style. Surprisingly, even the main rapper effortlessly showcased his remarkable vocals.
Versace On The Floor by Bruno Mars
Image: MONSTA X’s Instagram
The blend of Park Jeongwoo's vocals and Haruto's rap in this cover resonated well, explaining the immense love it received. Interestingly, it has even surpassed the views of the original artist's version.
Stack It Up by Liam Payne
Image: TREASURE’s Instagram
ATEEZ's rendition of "Rhythm Ta (The Awakening of Summer)" was presented on Kingdom: Legendary War. While fans respect iKON's iconic original, ATEEZ's remix showcased their remarkable performing skills.
Rhythm Ta by iKON
Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram
TXT members' distinct voices perfectly complement the song. While not their own, they infuse the beloved track with fresh energy, their live vocals truly shining.
Image: TXT’s Instagram
Youngblood by 5 Seconds of Summe
Heeseung's cover resonated deeply with listeners due to his angelic vocals. His soothing voice has the power to captivate both fans and non-fans alike, igniting a sense of love.
Image: Enhypen’s Instagram
Off My Face by Justin Bieber
Regarded by many as one of the finest K-Pop covers ever, BTS underwent a stunning transformation, exuding even sleeker and sexier vibes (if that's possible).
Perfect Man by Shinhwa
Image: BTS’s Instagram
BLACKPINK gave a fresh take on SO HOT with their 2017 THEBLACKLABEL version. While the original remains iconic, their rendition showcased impressive singing, dancing, and rapping skills, leaving fans in awe.
SO HOT by Wonder Girls
Image: BLACKPINK’s Instagram