Top 10 most popular K-pop artists

K-pop’s burgeoning force BTS, formed in 2010, secures the top spot as they boast a remarkable 37.649 billion streams on Spotify
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK, the leading K-pop girl group DUBBED AS ‘biggest-girl-group’, dominates as the most-streamed girl group on Spotify, amassing an impressive 12.311 billion streams
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
TWICE, a nine-member girl group emerged from the TV show Sixteen in 2015. Ranking second among girl groups, they've garnered an impressive 7.705 billion streams on Spotify.
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids, formed through a 2017 reality show, features eight members and has surpassed 6.623 billion streams on Spotify, showcasing their widespread popularity
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
SEVENTEEN, a self-producing idol group, secures the 5th spot with an impressive 4.794 billion streams on Spotify. Renowned for their versatility, they are labeled Performance Kings and Theater Kids of K-Pop
SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment
BTS’ Jungkook, the highest-charting solo artist, achieved 4.537 billion streams on Spotify, breaking records with his debut solo single Seven and follow-up 3D, making history in global music charts
SOURCE: BIGHIT Music
Tomorrow X Together, made a significant mark with their debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star topping charts and earning them numerous awards. With 3.920 billion streams, they claim the 7th spot among top K-pop artists on Spotify
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
NewJeans, known for their nostalgic pop and R&B tunes, soared to fame with hits like Attention and Ditto, OMG, Super Shy and Hype Boy, garnering 3.572 billion streams
SOURCE: ADOR Music
EXO amassed 3.484 billion streams on Spotify, showcasing their global influence and chart-topping success with hits like Growl and Don't Mess Up My Tempo
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet, known for their genre versatility and catchy hooks, secured a spot in the top 10 with an impressive 3.140 billion streams on Spotify since their debut in 2014