Pujya Doss

MARCH 27, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Most Popular Korean Shows on IMDb

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

A deadly survival game offers a chance to win a fortune, but contestants must risk their lives in increasingly sinister challenges

A high school becomes a battleground as students fight for survival during a zombie outbreak, testing friendships and courage

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

Set in Korea's medieval Joseon period, a prince embarks on a perilous journey to uncover a mysterious plague that turns people into undead monsters

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, where she falls in love with a military officer, defying borders and societal norms

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Amidst a monstrous apocalypse, residents of a high-rise apartment face terrifying transformations and band together to survive against the odds

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home

Mysterious entities appear to condemn people to hell, sparking fear and chaos as a group seeks to uncover the truth behind these supernatural occurrences. Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Hellbound

Image: tvN

A psychiatric ward worker and a children's book author with a traumatic past form an unlikely bond as they confront their emotional scars

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer seeks revenge in South Korea but finds himself entangled in a web of corruption, romance, and unexpected alliances

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

A woman named Moon Dong-eun seeks revenge on her high school bullies after becoming a homeroom teacher at the bully's child's school

The Glory

Image: Netflix

It is a Korean legal drama about a 27-year-old autistic lawyer named Woo Young-woo who graduates from Seoul National University at the top of her class.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image: ENA

