Top 10 Most Popular Korean Shows on IMDb
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
A deadly survival game offers a chance to win a fortune, but contestants must risk their lives in increasingly sinister challenges
A high school becomes a battleground as students fight for survival during a zombie outbreak, testing friendships and courage
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
Set in Korea's medieval Joseon period, a prince embarks on a perilous journey to uncover a mysterious plague that turns people into undead monsters
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, where she falls in love with a military officer, defying borders and societal norms
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Amidst a monstrous apocalypse, residents of a high-rise apartment face terrifying transformations and band together to survive against the odds
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
Mysterious entities appear to condemn people to hell, sparking fear and chaos as a group seeks to uncover the truth behind these supernatural occurrences. Image: Netflix
Image: Netflix
Hellbound
Image: tvN
A psychiatric ward worker and a children's book author with a traumatic past form an unlikely bond as they confront their emotional scars
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer seeks revenge in South Korea but finds himself entangled in a web of corruption, romance, and unexpected alliances
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
A woman named Moon Dong-eun seeks revenge on her high school bullies after becoming a homeroom teacher at the bully's child's school
The Glory
Image: Netflix
It is a Korean legal drama about a 27-year-old autistic lawyer named Woo Young-woo who graduates from Seoul National University at the top of her class.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA