Top 10 Most Popular MBC K-dramas
It is a drama about a weightlifter pursuing a gold medal who unexpectedly falls in love. At 20, she navigates balancing love and fame, while the story explores how friendships evolve as life gets busier.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
The Red Sleeve
Source: MBC
Historical drama depicting the royal court romance between Sung Deok Im, a court lady seeking to protect her chosen life, and Yi San, an emperor prioritizing his country over love.
High school girl Dan Oh discovers she's a minor character in a romance manga called "Secret." With the ability to see flashes of the storyboard, she attempts to alter her love and life's fixed storyline.
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC
A businessman, Cha Do Hyun, suffering from dissociative identity disorder, seeks the assistance of Oh Ri Jin, a first-year psychiatric resident who treats him secretly, to regain control of his life.
Kill Me, Heal Me
Source: MBC
Woo Kyung, a child counselor, has her perfect life shattered by an accident. She finds support in Ji Heon, a strict detective.
Children Of Nobody
Source: MBC
The drama follows Ki Seungnyang's journey from a Goryeo-born servant to a powerful empress of the Mongol empire's Yuan dynasty.
Empress Ki
Source: MBC
Han Gyul runs a rundown coffee shop with attractive male staff to attract female customers. Eun Chan, a tomboy, pretends to be a boy to work at Coffee Prince for financial reasons.
Coffee Prince
Source: MBC
Romantic comedy is based on a true story, where two past acquaintances reunite amid a reversal of fortunes and appearances, within a fashion magazine's publishing office.
She was Pretty
Source: MBC
Kang Chi, a half-human, half-mythical creature, falls in love with Yeo Wool, a martial arts master. He seeks the Gu Family Book to unlock his true identity and become fully human.
Gu Family Book
Source: MBC
Click Here
Ji Ah's ex-boyfriend asks her to pretend to be a broken robot he built to gain money from a shareholder. The robot looks identical to Ji Ah.
I’m Not A Robot
Source: MBC