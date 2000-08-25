Top 10 most popular young K-pop idols
Saumya
BoA, who debuted on August 25, 2000 at the age of 13 years, holds the record as the youngest K-pop idol to make her debut
Wonyoung debuted at 14 years and 1 month with IZ*ONE in 2018, then later re-debuted with IVE after the group disbanded in 2021
Jiyoung, who debuted at 14 years and 6 months with KARA in 2008, showcases versatility as an actress and singer in Japan post-K-pop career
Jisung, who debuted at 14 years and 6 months with NCT Dream in 2016, stands as the youngest male K-pop idol to debut
Sohee, debuted at 14 years and 7 months with Wonder Girls in 2007 and gained prominence not only as a K-pop idol but also as a versatile actress, starring in Train to Busan
HyunA, who debuted at 14 years and 8 months with Wonder Girls, swiftly transitioned into a successful solo career
Jiheon, debuted in January 2018, at 14 years and 9 months with fromis_9, and showcases her talent as the group's maknae
Sohyun, who debuted at 14 years and 9 months with 4Minute in 2009, showcased her versatility as a performer and later pursued acting while continuing her music career post-group disbandment
Taemin debuted at 14 years and 10 months with SHINee in 2008 and rose to become one of the most influential and acclaimed idols in K-pop, known for his solo success
Krystal debuted at 14 years and 10 months with f(x) in 2009, and has since established herself as a multifaceted talent in both music and acting, shaping her own path in the K-pop industry
