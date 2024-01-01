Heading 3

may 16, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Most-Searched Female K-pop Idols in 2024

Image: SM Entertainment

Karina (aespa): 

Karina's ethereal beauty and mesmerizing stage presence make her a standout member of aespa. With her talent and charm, she captivates audiences

Wonyoung's youthful charm and exceptional talent shine brightly in IVE. As a rising star, she captivates with her charisma and dazzling performances

Image: Starship Entertainment

Wonyoung (IVE): 

Taeyeon's powerhouse vocals and enduring charm solidify her status as a K-pop legend. As a Girls' Generation member, she continues to captivate with her talent

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation):

Jennie's fierce charisma and versatile talent make her a beloved member of BLACKPINK. With her iconic style and stage presence, she leaves a lasting impression

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Yujin's captivating visuals and dynamic performances set her apart in IVE. As a rising star, she shines brightly with her talent and charm

Image: Starship Entertainment

Yujin (IVE): 

Winter's charming personality and exceptional skills make her a standout member of aespa. With her talent and charisma, she captures hearts worldwide

Image: SM Entertainment

Winter (aespa): 

Chaewon's elegant charm and captivating vocals make her a rising star in LE SSERAFIM. With her talent and grace, she shines brightly

Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM):

Image: Source Music

Eunchae's powerful vocals and stage presence set her apart in LE SSERAFIM. As a talented member, she captivates with her dynamic performances

Image: Source Music

Eunchae (LE SSERAFIM): 

Minji's sweet vocals and endearing personality make her a beloved member of NewJeans. With her talent and charm, she wins over audiences

Minji (NewJeans): 

Image: ADOR

Hanni's captivating presence and versatile talent shine in NewJeans. As a rising star, she captures hearts with her dynamic performances

Hanni (NewJeans): 

Image: ADOR

