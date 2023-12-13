Heading 3
December 13, 2023
Top 10 most-searched films of the year
Greta Grewig's directorial Barbie tops the chart and became the most searched film of the year on Google
Barbie
Image: Imdb
Clashed with Barbie at the box office, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer took the second spot in the list
Image: Imdb
Oppenhiemer
Hindi film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan made to the Top 5 and secured the third spot in the list
Jawan
Image: Imdb
American-action crime thriller, Sound of Freedom ranked at fourth spot in the Global search list
Sound of Freedom
Image: Imdb
Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 4 made to the fifth spot in the list
John Wick 4
Image: Imdb
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water was released last year yet managed to secure spot no. 6 in the list of Google search list of 2023
Avatar: The Way of Water
Image: Imdb
Another 2022 released film, Everything Everywhere All At Once made to the list and ranked at spot no. 7 in the list of most searched movies in 2023
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Image: Imdb
Sunny Deol's heart-thumping mass-action film, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues took eighth spot in the list
Gadar 2
Image: Imdb
Creed 3
Image: Imdb
Sports-action drama, Creed 3 ranked at the ninth position in the Global search list of 2023
Another Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan secured the tenth spot in the global search list
Pathaan
Image: Imdb
