December 13, 2023

Top 10 most-searched films of the year

Greta Grewig's directorial Barbie tops the chart and became the most searched film of the year on Google

 Barbie

Clashed with Barbie at the box office, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer took the second spot in the list

Oppenhiemer

Hindi film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan made to the Top 5 and secured the third spot in the list 

 Jawan

American-action crime thriller, Sound of Freedom ranked at fourth spot in the Global search list

Sound of Freedom

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 4 made to the fifth spot in the list 

John Wick 4

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water was released last year yet managed to secure spot no. 6 in the list of Google search list of 2023 

Avatar: The Way of Water

Another 2022 released film, Everything Everywhere All At Once made to the list and ranked at spot no. 7 in the list of most searched movies in 2023 

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sunny Deol's heart-thumping mass-action film, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues took eighth spot in the list 

 Gadar 2

Creed 3

Sports-action drama, Creed 3 ranked at the ninth position in the Global search list of 2023 

Another Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan secured the tenth spot in the global search list 

 Pathaan

