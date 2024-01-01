Top 10 Most-Searched Male K-pop Idols On YouTube in 2024
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS):
With his mesmerizing vocals and captivating stage presence, Jungkook steals hearts worldwide. As the golden maknae of BTS, he shines brightly
Known for his visual charm and acting prowess, Cha Eunwoo captivates audiences with his ethereal beauty and undeniable talent
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):
Changsub's soulful vocals and endearing personality make him a beloved member of BTOB. With his heartfelt performances, he touches hearts
Image: Cube Entertainment
Changsub (BTOB):
V's deep voice and charismatic aura captivate fans globally. As a member of BTS, he charms with his unique blend of talent and charm
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
Baekhyun's powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence establish him as a force in the K-pop industry. As an EXO member, he continues to shine
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO):
Doyoung's honey-like vocals and charming personality make him a standout member of NCT. With his talent and charm, he captivates audiences
Image: SM Entertainment
Doyoung (NCT):
Haechan's versatile vocals and infectious energy light up the stage. As a member of NCT, he leaves a lasting impression with his talent and charisma
Haechan (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Anton's magnetic presence and impressive skills make him a rising star in the K-pop scene. With his captivating performances, he garners attention
Image: RIIZE Entertainment
Anton (RIIZE):
Jimin's mesmerizing dance moves and angelic vocals enchant fans worldwide. As a BTS member, he continues to captivate with his talent and charm
Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sungchan's dynamic rap skills and stage presence set him apart. As a member of RIIZE, he showcases his talent and potential
Sungchan (RIIZE):
Image: RIIZE Entertainment