april 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify 

Pujya Doss

How You Like That: 

BLACKPINK's powerful anthem exudes confidence, blending fierce rap verses with catchy hooks, leaving listeners empowered and ready to conquer

With explosive energy and bold visuals, BLACKPINK delivers a fierce breakup anthem that commands attention and showcases their fierce charisma

Kill This Love: 

This iconic track combines addictive beats with BLACKPINK's signature sass, cementing their status as global superstars with its catchy chorus and captivating visuals

DDU DU DDU DU: 

BLACKPINK's electrifying collaboration with Lady Gaga delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment, blending catchy melodies with edgy production for an unforgettable listening experience

Pink Venom: 

With its infectious melody and playful lyrics, this upbeat track radiates youthful energy and showcases BLACKPINK's charm and charisma

As If It’s Your Last: 

BLACKPINK commands attention with this bold and confident track, delivering fierce rap verses and infectious hooks over dynamic production

Shut Down: 

BLACKPINK wears their hearts on their sleeves in this emotional anthem, blending heartfelt lyrics with addictive pop melodies for a captivating listening experience

Lovesick Girls: 

This explosive debut track introduces BLACKPINK's powerful vocals and dynamic energy, making a bold statement with its fierce rap verses and infectious chorus

BOOMBAYAH: 

BLACKPINK ignites passion with this fiery track, combining addictive beats with catchy melodies and showcasing their irresistible charm

Playing with Fire: 

With its bold attitude and confident swagger, this track highlights BLACKPINK's fierce charisma and unstoppable energy, leaving listeners captivated and craving more

Pretty Savage: 

