Top 10 most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That:
BLACKPINK's powerful anthem exudes confidence, blending fierce rap verses with catchy hooks, leaving listeners empowered and ready to conquer
With explosive energy and bold visuals, BLACKPINK delivers a fierce breakup anthem that commands attention and showcases their fierce charisma
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love:
This iconic track combines addictive beats with BLACKPINK's signature sass, cementing their status as global superstars with its catchy chorus and captivating visuals
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU DU DDU DU:
BLACKPINK's electrifying collaboration with Lady Gaga delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment, blending catchy melodies with edgy production for an unforgettable listening experience
Image: YG Entertainment
Pink Venom:
With its infectious melody and playful lyrics, this upbeat track radiates youthful energy and showcases BLACKPINK's charm and charisma
Image: YG Entertainment
As If It’s Your Last:
BLACKPINK commands attention with this bold and confident track, delivering fierce rap verses and infectious hooks over dynamic production
Image: YG Entertainment
Shut Down:
BLACKPINK wears their hearts on their sleeves in this emotional anthem, blending heartfelt lyrics with addictive pop melodies for a captivating listening experience
Lovesick Girls:
Image: YG Entertainment
This explosive debut track introduces BLACKPINK's powerful vocals and dynamic energy, making a bold statement with its fierce rap verses and infectious chorus
Image: YG Entertainment
BOOMBAYAH:
BLACKPINK ignites passion with this fiery track, combining addictive beats with catchy melodies and showcasing their irresistible charm
Playing with Fire:
Image: YG Entertainment
With its bold attitude and confident swagger, this track highlights BLACKPINK's fierce charisma and unstoppable energy, leaving listeners captivated and craving more
Pretty Savage:
Image: YG Entertainment