Top 10 most streamed BTS songs on Spotify
Pujya Doss
Dynamite:
BTS's upbeat disco-pop anthem radiates infectious energy, spreading joy with its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics, making it an instant favorite worldwide
Smooth like butter, BTS's funky and groovy summer hit captivates listeners with its catchy hooks and irresistible charm, dominating charts and playlists globally
Butter:
A collaboration between BTS and Coldplay, this uplifting track blends euphoric melodies and heartfelt lyrics, creating a celestial anthem of unity and love
My Universe:
BTS and Halsey unite for a vibrant and catchy pop tune celebrating the excitement and sweetness of young love, captivating listeners with its irresistible charm
Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey):
BTS member Jung Kook shines in this catchy and upbeat track, delivering smooth vocals over a lively rhythm that keeps listeners dancing
Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS):
BTS explores the complexities of love and deception in this haunting yet powerful track, blending emotional depth with their signature sound
FAKE LOVE:
Reflective and hopeful, BTS's comforting anthem reassures listeners that life continues despite challenges, offering solace and encouragement with its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics
Life Goes On:
BTS invites listeners to let go of their worries and dance freely with this uplifting and feel-good track, spreading positivity and joy with its infectious beat
Permission to Dance:
BTS's dynamic and energetic song showcases their colorful personalities and electrifying performances, captivating listeners with its catchy hooks and infectious melody
DNA:
BTS member Jung Kook delivers a dreamy and ethereal solo track, enchanting listeners with his angelic vocals and uplifting lyrics, creating a euphoric listening experience
Euphoria:
