Top 10 most stylish K-pop idols
The leader of BIGBANG is known for his experimental and daring fashion sense that no one else would dare to wear
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Image- YG entertainment.
Jennie is the “fashion icon” of BLACKPINK. Known for her chic and sophisticated style, she is often seen wearing designer brands with her own twist on classics
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image- Jennie’s Instagram
The “fashion king” of BTS is known for his gender-fluid style. We often see him in oversized suits and dresses experimenting with different looks.
Taehyung (BTS)
Image- V’s Instagram
The “fashionista” of EXO is known for his sleek and minimalist style wearing simple but elegant pieces which always make a statement.
Kai (EXO)
Image- Kai’s Instagram
The 'IT girl’ of BLACKPINK is known for her street style. We often see her wearing bold prints and statement pieces with an edgy fashion sense.
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Image- Lisa’s Instagram
The "queen of K-pop fashion" is known for her sexy and confident style. We often see her wearing crop tops, miniskirts, and high heels which she absolutely flaunts.
HyunA
Image- Hyuna’s Instagram
The "national sweetheart" of K-pop is known for her feminine and elegant style. We often see her wearing dresses and skirts and she always looks classy and sophisticated.
Image- IU’s Instagram
IU
Joy, the Fashionista of Red Velvet, is known for her playful and quirky style. We often see her in colorful outfits and accessories full of life and light.
Image- Joy’s Instagram
Joy (Red Velvet)
Mingyu is known for his sharp and sophisticated style. We often see him wearing tailored suits and classics that look elegant.
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Image- Mingyu's Instagram
Sana is known for her sweet and girly style. We often see her wearing dresses, skirts, and pastel colors looking like a total sweetheart.
Sana (TWICE)
Image- Sana’s Instagram