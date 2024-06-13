Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 13, 2024

Top 10 Most Thrilling Zombie Movies


A classic by George A. Romero, this film laid the foundation for modern zombie cinema with its chilling atmosphere and groundbreaking horror

 Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Image: Imdb

Image: Imdb

Another Romero masterpiece, this sequel explores consumerism through its intense and gory depiction of a zombie-infested shopping mall

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

Directed by Danny Boyle, this film redefined the genre with fast-moving zombies and a gripping story of survival in a post-apocalyptic world

Image: Imdb

 28 Days Later (2002)

This British comedy by Edgar Wright blends humor and horror, following two friends as they navigate a zombie apocalypse with hilarious results

Image: Imdb

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

A fun, action-packed comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg, where a group of survivors travels across the U.S. in search of safety

Image: Imdb

Zombieland (2009)

A South Korean thriller directed by Yeon Sang-ho, set on a high-speed train during a zombie outbreak, offering intense action and emotional depth

Image: Imdb

Train to Busan (2016)

Starring Brad Pitt, this global-scale thriller showcases a fast-paced, globe-trotting adventure to find a solution to the zombie pandemic

 World War Z (2013)

Image: Imdb

A cult classic combining horror and comedy, featuring punk rockers, brain-eating zombies, and memorable special effects

 The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Image: Imdb

The hilarious sequel brings back the original cast, delivering more laughs and zombie-slaying action as they navigate new challenges in the apocalypse

 Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Image: Imdb

Based on the popular video game series, this action-horror film follows Alice as she battles through a secret facility overrun by zombies

Resident Evil (2002)

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here