Saumya

MARCH 25, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 most underrated K-pop songs

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Louder Than Bombs by BTS is a powerful anthem that explores the struggles and emotions of facing inner conflicts and societal pressures

BLACKPINK’s The Happiest Girl is an empowering anthem celebrating self-confidence and living life to the fullest

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

Shadow by SEVENTEEN is an emotional and introspective track that explores themes of identity and self-reflection

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

Sour Grapes by LE SSERAFIM is a song that captivates with its lyrics and haunting melody, reflecting on the disappointment of unfulfilled dreams and missed opportunities

SOURCE: SOURCE Music

TXT's Ghosting is a beautiful track, blending ethereal melodies with poignant lyrics, exploring themes of solitude and introspection

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Red Velvet's Underwater dives into a mesmerizing sonic landscape, weaving lush harmonies and pulsating beats to create a captivating underwater world of sound

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

SOURCE: BELIFT Lab

ENHYPEN’s Just a Little Bit is a dynamic fusion of catchy hooks and energetic beats, showcasing the group's versatility and captivating performance prowess

NMIXX’s Passion Fruit entices with its smooth rhythm and tropical vibes

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

EXO's Gravity mesmerizes with its captivating melody and themes of irresistible attraction

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

 Hurt by NewJeans is a harmonious melody that delves into the raw emotions of heartache and pain with its soulful lyrics and captivating melody

SOURCE: ADOR

