Top 10 most underrated K-pop songs
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Louder Than Bombs by BTS is a powerful anthem that explores the struggles and emotions of facing inner conflicts and societal pressures
BLACKPINK’s The Happiest Girl is an empowering anthem celebrating self-confidence and living life to the fullest
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
Shadow by SEVENTEEN is an emotional and introspective track that explores themes of identity and self-reflection
SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment
Sour Grapes by LE SSERAFIM is a song that captivates with its lyrics and haunting melody, reflecting on the disappointment of unfulfilled dreams and missed opportunities
SOURCE: SOURCE Music
TXT's Ghosting is a beautiful track, blending ethereal melodies with poignant lyrics, exploring themes of solitude and introspection
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Red Velvet's Underwater dives into a mesmerizing sonic landscape, weaving lush harmonies and pulsating beats to create a captivating underwater world of sound
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
SOURCE: BELIFT Lab
ENHYPEN’s Just a Little Bit is a dynamic fusion of catchy hooks and energetic beats, showcasing the group's versatility and captivating performance prowess
NMIXX’s Passion Fruit entices with its smooth rhythm and tropical vibes
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
EXO's Gravity mesmerizes with its captivating melody and themes of irresistible attraction
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Hurt by NewJeans is a harmonious melody that delves into the raw emotions of heartache and pain with its soulful lyrics and captivating melody
SOURCE: ADOR