 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

june 3, 2024

Top 10 Most Viewed Indian Actors of Last Decade

According to the IMDB list of the Top 100 most viewed actors of the last decade (2014-2024), Deepika Padukone tops and turns out to be the most-viewed Indian actor globally 

 Deepika Padukone 

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan stands at the second spot in the IMDB list 

 Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the third spot 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt is the fourth most viewed actor of the last decade, as per IMDB 

 Alia Bhatt 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Late actor Irrfan is credited as the fifth most-viewed Indian actor globally in the last decade 

 Irrfan

Image: Irrfan’s Instagram 

Aamir Khan takes the sixth spot in the list shared by IMDB 

 Aamir Khan 

Image: IMDB 

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is credited with the 7th spot in the Top 100 list 

 Sushant Singh Rajput 

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram 

Salman Khan secured the 8th spot on the list 

 Salman Khan 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan becomes the 9th most viewed actor of the last decade 

 Hrithik Roshan 

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

It's Akshay Kumar who secured the 10th spot on the list

Akshay Kumar 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

The aforementioned data is curated from IMDB's Top 100 most viewed Indian actors in the last decade (2014-2024), globally 

Note

Image: IMDB 

