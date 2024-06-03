Heading 3
Top 10 Most Viewed Indian Actors of Last Decade
According to the IMDB list of the Top 100 most viewed actors of the last decade (2014-2024), Deepika Padukone tops and turns out to be the most-viewed Indian actor globally
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan stands at the second spot in the IMDB list
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the third spot
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
Alia Bhatt is the fourth most viewed actor of the last decade, as per IMDB
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Late actor Irrfan is credited as the fifth most-viewed Indian actor globally in the last decade
Irrfan
Image: Irrfan’s Instagram
Aamir Khan takes the sixth spot in the list shared by IMDB
Aamir Khan
Image: IMDB
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is credited with the 7th spot in the Top 100 list
Sushant Singh Rajput
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram
Salman Khan secured the 8th spot on the list
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Hrithik Roshan becomes the 9th most viewed actor of the last decade
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
It's Akshay Kumar who secured the 10th spot on the list
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The aforementioned data is curated from IMDB's Top 100 most viewed Indian actors in the last decade (2014-2024), globally
Note
Image: IMDB
