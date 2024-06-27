Heading 3

JUNE 27, 2024

Top 10 Movie Picks FT. Kareena Kapoor Khan


Kareena played the role of Kaurwaki in this epic tale of Asoka’s life; also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Danny Denzongpa and Rahul Dev in lead roles 

Asoka (2001)

Image: IMDb

Bebo was applauded for her beautiful performance in this flick where she played a prostitute named Chameli. The film also starred Rahul Bose and Rinke Khanna in important roles 

Image: IMDb

Chameli (2003)

A multi starrer action drama thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerjee, Esha Deol and Kareena Kapoor 

Image: IMDb

Yuva (2004)

A Romantic Drama Thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra alongside Bebo

Aitraaz (2004)

Image: IMDb

A tragic incident leads to humorous situations when Jeetu meets Gundya and Bandya played by Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Kareena plays the role of Shruti, a mute character

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Image: IMDb

A Vishal Bhardwaj Directorial; Bebo plays the role of Dolly Mishra. Also Starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Saif Ali Khan 

Omkara (2006)

Image: IMDb

The film needs no introduction; Kareena’s character Geet is an icon and Geet-Aditya’s love story can never be forgotten 

Jab We Met (2007)

Image: IMDb

A Rajkumar Hirani Film; revolving around the lives of 3 students and their challenges. kareena plays the role of Pia 

3 Idiots (2009)

Image: IMDb

This film revolves around the truth behind the glamorized life of a female superstar who has to face various challenges 

Heroine (2012)

Image: IMDb

Good Newzz (2019)

Image: IMDb

A blockbuster film revolving around IVF and a mishap. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani alongside Kareena 

