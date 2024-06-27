Heading 3
Top 10 Movie Picks FT. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena played the role of Kaurwaki in this epic tale of Asoka’s life; also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Danny Denzongpa and Rahul Dev in lead roles
Asoka (2001)
Image: IMDb
Bebo was applauded for her beautiful performance in this flick where she played a prostitute named Chameli. The film also starred Rahul Bose and Rinke Khanna in important roles
Image: IMDb
Chameli (2003)
A multi starrer action drama thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerjee, Esha Deol and Kareena Kapoor
Image: IMDb
Yuva (2004)
A Romantic Drama Thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra alongside Bebo
Aitraaz (2004)
Image: IMDb
A tragic incident leads to humorous situations when Jeetu meets Gundya and Bandya played by Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Kareena plays the role of Shruti, a mute character
Chup Chup Ke (2006)
Image: IMDb
A Vishal Bhardwaj Directorial; Bebo plays the role of Dolly Mishra. Also Starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Saif Ali Khan
Omkara (2006)
Image: IMDb
The film needs no introduction; Kareena’s character Geet is an icon and Geet-Aditya’s love story can never be forgotten
Jab We Met (2007)
Image: IMDb
A Rajkumar Hirani Film; revolving around the lives of 3 students and their challenges. kareena plays the role of Pia
3 Idiots (2009)
Image: IMDb
This film revolves around the truth behind the glamorized life of a female superstar who has to face various challenges
Heroine (2012)
Image: IMDb
Good Newzz (2019)
Image: IMDb
A blockbuster film revolving around IVF and a mishap. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani alongside Kareena
