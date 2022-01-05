ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 movies of Deepika Padukone
Om Shanti Om
A story of reincarnation wherein Om attempts to discover the mystery of his demise and find Shanti, the love of his previous life
Love Aaj Kal
An old-fashioned romantic tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend
Cocktail
A love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
A story about love, friendship and a boy who cherishes his dream more than anything and anyone else
Chennai Express
A comedy wherein a man unwillingly gets caught amidst goons after helping their boss' daughter and then board the train
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
Modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' with an Indian twist
Piku
A comedy about the relationship between a daughter and her ageing father, whose eccentricities drive everyone crazy
Bajirao Mastani
An account of romance between the Maratha general, Bajirao and Mastani, princess of Bundelkhand
Padmaavat
A story of Queen Padmavati facing an ambitious sultan who has formed an obsessive love for the Queen of Mewar
Chhapaak
This movie is based on the true story of the trials and triumphs of Malti, an acid attack survivor
