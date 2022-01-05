ENTERTAINMENT

Top 10 movies of Deepika Padukone

Om Shanti Om

A story of reincarnation wherein Om attempts to discover the mystery of his demise and find Shanti, the love of his previous life

Love Aaj Kal

An old-fashioned romantic tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend

Cocktail

A love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A story about love, friendship and a boy who cherishes his dream more than anything and anyone else

Chennai Express

A comedy wherein a man unwillingly gets caught amidst goons after helping their boss' daughter and then board the train

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

 Modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' with an Indian twist

Piku

A comedy about the relationship between a daughter and her ageing father, whose eccentricities drive everyone crazy

Bajirao Mastani

An account of romance between the Maratha general, Bajirao and Mastani, princess of Bundelkhand

Padmaavat

 A story of Queen Padmavati facing an ambitious sultan who has formed an obsessive love for the Queen of Mewar

Chhapaak

This movie is based on the true story of the trials and triumphs of Malti, an acid attack survivor

