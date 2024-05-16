Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
may 16, 2024
Candid Instagram Posts Of Neetu Kapoor
An Action Crime Drama, dotted with plot twists; starring Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Anupam Kher and Madhuri Dixit
Tezaab (1988)
Image: IMDB
A Romantic Comedy Drama revolving around the lives of Raja and Madhu, portrayed by Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit
Dil (1990)
Image: IMDB
An Action Comedy Drama, filled with riveting twists and turns; starring Mithun Chakravarty as Vijay Kumar and Madhuri as Radha
Pyar Ka Devta (1990)
Image: IMDB
A love triangle with a memorable album; starring Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit
Saajan (1991)
Image: IMDB
The film revolves around the constrained relationship of a stepmother and her son, starring Madhuri alongside Anil Kapoor and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles
Beta (1992)
Image: IMDB
This blockbuster Sooraj Barjatya Film is a rage even today! Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri in lead roles
Hum Aapke Hain Koun….! (1994)
Image: IMDB
A Musical Drama, revolving around the lives of Pooja, Nisha, and Rahul; featuring Madhuri alongside Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan
Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)
Image: IMDB
A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial, where Madhuri played the role of Chandramukhi; also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff
Image: IMDB
Devdas (2002)
A romantic drama, telling the tale of Gopal and Radha’s happy married life until the latter’s friend Suraj gets involved evoking jealousy in Gopal’s heart
Image: IMDB
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)
A family music drama film, with memorable songs; featuring Madhuri alongside Konkana Sen, Divya Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, and Irrfan Khan
Aaja Nachle (2007)
Image: IMDB
