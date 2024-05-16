Heading 3

An Action Crime Drama, dotted with plot twists; starring Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Anupam Kher and Madhuri Dixit 

Tezaab (1988)

Image: IMDB 

A Romantic Comedy Drama revolving around the lives of Raja and Madhu, portrayed by Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit 

Dil (1990)

Image: IMDB 

An Action Comedy Drama, filled  with riveting twists and turns; starring Mithun Chakravarty as Vijay Kumar and Madhuri as Radha 

Pyar Ka Devta (1990)

Image: IMDB 

A love triangle with a memorable album; starring Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit 

Saajan (1991)

Image: IMDB 

The film revolves around the constrained relationship of a stepmother and her son, starring Madhuri alongside Anil Kapoor and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles 

Beta (1992)

Image: IMDB 

This blockbuster Sooraj Barjatya Film is a rage even today! Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri in lead roles 

 Hum Aapke Hain Koun….! (1994)

Image: IMDB 

A Musical Drama, revolving around the lives of Pooja, Nisha, and Rahul; featuring Madhuri alongside Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan 

 Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

Image: IMDB 

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial, where Madhuri played the role of Chandramukhi; also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff

Image: IMDB 

 Devdas (2002)

A romantic drama, telling the tale of Gopal and Radha’s happy married life until the latter’s friend Suraj gets involved evoking jealousy in Gopal’s heart

Image: IMDB 

 Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

A family music drama film, with memorable songs; featuring Madhuri alongside Konkana Sen, Divya Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, and Irrfan Khan 

 Aaja Nachle (2007)

Image: IMDB 

