Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 07, 2023

Top 10 must-listen TREASURE songs

A dynamic debut hit that introduces TREASURE's signature style, blending powerful rap verses with captivating vocals, leaving a lasting impression

Image: YG Entertainment

BOY

An upbeat love song with catchy melodies and harmonious vocals, perfect for uplifting your mood and celebrating love

Image: YG Entertainment

I Love You

This emotional anthem celebrates unity and friendship with heartfelt lyrics and a memorable melody that tugs at the heartstrings

My Treasure

Image: YG Entertainment

A groovy and addictive track showcasing TREASURE's versatility, combining rap and vocals effortlessly, making it impossible not to move to the beat

Mmm

Image: YG Entertainment

A powerful song with intense rap verses and melodious vocals, displaying TREASURE's charisma and musical prowess

Going Crazy

Image: YG Entertainment

This high-energy banger highlights their rap and vocal skills, making it a standout track that demands attention

Jikjin

Image: YG Entertainment

A bright and cheerful song capturing the essence of youth and happiness, perfect for adding a touch of joy to your playlist

Orange

Image: YG Entertainment

This dance track showcases synchronized choreography and impressive vocals, creating an unforgettable listening experience

B.L.T (Bling Like This)

Image: YG Entertainment

A heartfelt ballad expressing emotions and longing, revealing the emotional depth of TREASURE's music

Be With Me

Image: YG Entertainment

A catchy and upbeat pop song with a fun and energetic music video that showcases Treasure's versatility and talent

DARARI

Image: YG Entertainment

