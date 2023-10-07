Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 07, 2023
Top 10 must-listen TREASURE songs
A dynamic debut hit that introduces TREASURE's signature style, blending powerful rap verses with captivating vocals, leaving a lasting impression
Image: YG Entertainment
BOY
An upbeat love song with catchy melodies and harmonious vocals, perfect for uplifting your mood and celebrating love
Image: YG Entertainment
I Love You
This emotional anthem celebrates unity and friendship with heartfelt lyrics and a memorable melody that tugs at the heartstrings
My Treasure
Image: YG Entertainment
A groovy and addictive track showcasing TREASURE's versatility, combining rap and vocals effortlessly, making it impossible not to move to the beat
Mmm
Image: YG Entertainment
A powerful song with intense rap verses and melodious vocals, displaying TREASURE's charisma and musical prowess
Going Crazy
Image: YG Entertainment
This high-energy banger highlights their rap and vocal skills, making it a standout track that demands attention
Jikjin
Image: YG Entertainment
A bright and cheerful song capturing the essence of youth and happiness, perfect for adding a touch of joy to your playlist
Orange
Image: YG Entertainment
This dance track showcases synchronized choreography and impressive vocals, creating an unforgettable listening experience
B.L.T (Bling Like This)
Image: YG Entertainment
A heartfelt ballad expressing emotions and longing, revealing the emotional depth of TREASURE's music
Be With Me
Image: YG Entertainment
A catchy and upbeat pop song with a fun and energetic music video that showcases Treasure's versatility and talent
DARARI
Image: YG Entertainment
