Top 10 Must-Watch
Classic K-dramas
Experience the laughter and warmth in this delightful union of convenience between a leading actress and an idol group leader
Image: KBS2
Full House
Witness the romantic entanglement as a destitute man falls for a wealthy woman posing as his long-lost cousin
Image: SBS
My Girl
Join the laughter and love as a young woman disguises herself as a man, finding romance in a coffee shop owned by a wealthy man
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince
Explore the clash of classes in this classic, where a spirited girl in a prestigious high school captures the hearts of four popular boys
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
Embark on a hilarious and romantic adventure when a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman swap bodies, creating unexpected sparks
Image: SBS
Secret Garden
Relive the nostalgic charm of the 1980s in this heartwarming coming-of-age tale, following the lives of five friends and their families
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Witness love amidst political tension as a South Korean special forces captain and a North Korean doctor navigate their way through challenging circumstances
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Enter a fantastical realm as a 900-year-old goblin seeks a human bride to end his immortal life, only to fall in love with a grim reaper
Image: tvN
Goblin: The Lonely and Great God
Experience an accidental love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier, defying borders and expectations
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Delve into the heartwarming and everyday lives of five long-time friends who are doctors, as they navigate the complexities of their profession and personal relationships
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist