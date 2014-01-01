Top 10 must-watch
K-pop documentaries
Positioned as "the untold story of BTS," Break The Silence is an adaptation of a seven-part Weverse docuseries that follows the septet in their daily lives as idols and, most importantly, their heartwarming bond
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Break The Silence
The documentary aptly captures BLACKPINK’s dual life—celebrated global icons grappling with the industry's immense pressures while also portraying them as ordinary girls
Image: Netflix
Light Up The Sky
It offers an intimate view of EXO during their inaugural solo concert tour in 2014, as they gear up for concerts, engage with fans, and reflect on their music and achievements
Image: SM Entertainment
The Lost Planet
This nine-part series shadows girl group Twice during their Twicelights World Tour. While the tour spans various cities like Seoul, Tokyo, and Chicago, it's just one aspect covered in the series
Image: JYP Entertainment
Seize The Light
This documentary follows BTS during their 2017 "The Wings Tour," offering an intimate look at the group's challenges on the road, from tour hurdles to balancing personal and professional lives
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Burn The Stage
ITZY's documentary encapsulates the ups and downs of a K-pop comeback, showcasing the challenging journey of album creation. It's a moving and inspiring look at the trials K-pop artists face
Image: JYP Entertainment
Kill My Doubt
The series follows SEVENTEEN's 'ODE TO YOU' world tour from late 2019 to early 2020, revealing the members' authentic stories as they travel through Asia and North America, giving fans a rare peek into their lives
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Hit The Road
The series traces LE SSERAFIM's evolution from pre-debut to their album release, showcasing the hard work and dedication behind the creation of a K-pop band
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
The World Is My Oyster
Viewers can delve into the global theme of NCT through a series of videos, uncovering the collective dreams and shared philosophy that unites its members
Image: SM Entertainment
NCTmentary
Click Here
The documentary captures BIGBANG's MADE world tour from 2015-2016, showcasing the members' global journey in music creation, concerts, and the pressures of fame in front of thousands of fans
Image: YG Entertainment
BIGBANG Made: The Movie