Heading 3

Saumya Saxena

November 14, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 must-watch
K-pop documentaries

Positioned as "the untold story of BTS," Break The Silence is an adaptation of a seven-part Weverse docuseries that follows the septet in their daily lives as idols and, most importantly, their heartwarming bond

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Break The Silence

The documentary aptly captures BLACKPINK’s dual life—celebrated global icons grappling with the industry's immense pressures while also portraying them as ordinary girls

Image: Netflix

Light Up The Sky

It offers an intimate view of EXO during their inaugural solo concert tour in 2014, as they gear up for concerts, engage with fans, and reflect on their music and achievements

Image: SM Entertainment

The Lost Planet

This nine-part series shadows girl group Twice during their Twicelights World Tour. While the tour spans various cities like Seoul, Tokyo, and Chicago, it's just one aspect covered in the series

Image: JYP Entertainment

Seize The Light

This documentary follows BTS during their 2017 "The Wings Tour," offering an intimate look at the group's challenges on the road, from tour hurdles to balancing personal and professional lives

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Burn The Stage

ITZY's documentary encapsulates the ups and downs of a K-pop comeback, showcasing the challenging journey of album creation. It's a moving and inspiring look at the trials K-pop artists face

Image: JYP Entertainment

Kill My Doubt

The series follows SEVENTEEN's 'ODE TO YOU' world tour from late 2019 to early 2020, revealing the members' authentic stories as they travel through Asia and North America, giving fans a rare peek into their lives

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Hit The Road

The series traces LE SSERAFIM's evolution from pre-debut to their album release, showcasing the hard work and dedication behind the creation of a K-pop band

Image: SOURCE MUSIC

The World Is My Oyster

Viewers can delve into the global theme of NCT through a series of videos, uncovering the collective dreams and shared philosophy that unites its members

Image: SM Entertainment

NCTmentary

The documentary captures BIGBANG's MADE world tour from 2015-2016, showcasing the members' global journey in music creation, concerts, and the pressures of fame in front of thousands of fans

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG Made: The Movie

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here